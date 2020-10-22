Reliance Jio, as we all know it has revolutionised digitisation in India by offering high-speed 4G internet speeds at just Rs. 50 per 1GB. Prior to the Jio wave in India, telecom companies were charging Rs. 249 for 1GB of internet data, there was a demand in the market for digitisation and Reliance Jio lead India to the internet transition.

Recently, Reliance Jio has announced its JioPages Web browser which for starters, highlights as “Made in India” and also offers an option to choose between eight regional languages. Of course, the company promises to keep privacy and security at its core and we must believe them.

Jio spokesperson said in a statement that JioPages has been built on the powerful Chromium Blink engine and provides a powerful and seamless web browsing experience. This browser has faster page loads, faster webpage rendering, faster migration rate, emoji support and en-to-end encryption support for privacy and security.

KEY FEATURES OF JIOPAGES BROWSER:

Personalised Theme:

Personalisation is something very important for customers and JioPages supports personalisation with different kinds of themes and colour schemes to choose from. Users can also switch to “dark-mode” at night which will be easy on your eyes.

Personalised Home Screen:

Home Screen can be personalised as well. Users can set a default search engine of their choice and pin their most visited websites for a faster experience.

Customisable Content:

JioPages will show and send notifications on content topics that you choose. Content categories are fully customisable and the user can choose several different categories such as Indian News, tech news, fashion etc. User preferences will decide the type of content that is visible on your browser.

Regional Content:

The “made in India” browser supports up to eight regional languages such as Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam. Users can customise their content feed based on these languages and regional content can also be selected for daily news and updates.

Information cards:

Important facts, numbers, trends or symbols from your chosen content type will be visible on your home screen as informative cards. Users can click on these Information cards that appear as clickable banners to view compact information on latest trends, cricket scores etc.

Smart Download Manager:

The download manager is smart as it can categorise your downloads under different categories as file types for faster browsing. File management made easy for users.

These are not the only features of the new JioPages browser. Users also get an option to enable private searches on the Incognito Mode setting that will not record user’s search history, browsing history or any type of data. On top of that as an added security, Users can also enable a four-digit PIN or fingerprint lock on its Incognito Window.

However, JioPages is only available for Android users at the moment and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.