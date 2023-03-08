JPMorgan Chase to Expand in Florida as Wealthy Clients Flock to the State

During an interview with Bloomberg Television on Monday, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon expressed the company’s fondness for Florida and its plans for expansion in the state. According to Dimon, Florida, along with Texas, are states that are highly receptive to business growth, with a welcoming attitude towards companies like JPMorgan Chase.

Dimon noted that the company now employs more people in Texas than in its home state of New York, which he attributed to the favorable business climate in Texas. He also said that he is a full-throated, red-blooded American patriot supporter of free enterprise.