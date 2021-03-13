JUICY CHEMISTRY RAISES $ 6.3 MILLION

The organic skincare brand Juicy raised a funding of US$6.3 Million on Friday 12 March 2021. The amount was raised in a series funding system by a Belgium based company Verlinvest which already possesses a great portfolio of Indian Brands investment in different segments from Byju’s to Purplle.com. This has made it the first largest series A raise in this beauty segment.

MORE ABOUT JUICY

Juicy Chemistry is a Coimbatore based start-up incepted in the year 2014 by Pritesh & Megha Asher with an ambition to provide chemical free products. The products offered by company are rich in nutrients in the most purest form. By purest form; it straight away points to complete natural components that can be made available through rejuvenating its contents.

The company has made its market space quite unique as it has managed to simplify skincare to make it more preferable by consumers.

They have tried to break the perception of making your skincare a luxury. It establishes it as a basic luxury that you can’t afford to ignore.

It is India’s first skin care brand to gain certification from Ecocert ; a France organic certification organization in sync with COSMOS V3 Standard.

The geographical space that company currently owns nationally and globally is remarkable. It has customers from 25 states and 20 countries across the globe.

The company makes an effective combination of ingredients that are purely free from preservatives and additives. The portfolio has a complete range of products for face, body, hair, aromatherapy and other different accessories.

FUNDING MOTIVE

The funding will make the company secure a more stable position in the prospective market segment as quoted by one of the co-founders Pritesh Asher. Adding to it he also said that “We are keen to leverage this capital for the rapid expansion of Juicy Chemistry’s thriving e-commerce platform and omnichannel distribution capabilities, to reach new and existing geographies, to hire talent, for brand building, and to cater to the increasing demand for products both domestically and in the international market,”

Veda Corporate Advisors was the financial advisor of the concerned transaction. The executive director of Verlinvest, Arjun Anand also mentioned that they are excited to invest and support a brand that not only promises but also delivers pure high quality organically certified beauty products.

The company has a clear set goal to use this expansion phase as grow customer base at a fast pace. It is expecting a huge rise in revenue as it plans to penetrate into the markets with more firm backing up of funds.

Little did the Ashers knew that their trip to mall would land up in a big venture that claims and is persistent to deliver all honesty towards providing an excellent skincare regime. The passion to make the products with a thought of

Truly pure;

No parbens

No chemicals

No preservatives

No synthetics has led them to stand on the grounds of

NO LIES & NO HALF TRUTHS

The chemistry on their end would definitely be tested now as the funds have to be efficiently utilized to compete with the reputed and giant brands currently.