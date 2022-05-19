Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ enters the Metaverse, NFTs to be launched at Cannes today

Kamal Haasan, a director, and actor from Tamil Nadu, was seen at the Cannes Film Festival alongside AR Rahman, a soundtrack composer who has won an Academy Award. In addition to this, he spoke with other members of India’s delegation who were there to represent the varied entertainment industry in the nation.

At the Cannes Film Festival, Rahman gave Kamal a snapshot that he had taken of the two of them together. Even though Rahman is a member of the official delegation to Cannes, India has been recognized as the “country of honor” during the Marche du Cinema, which is the commercial portion of the Cannes Film Festival. The members of the group were carefully selected by the government to bring attention to the flourishing regional film industry in the nation.

For the sake of promoting his next film Vikram, Kamal traveled to Cannes on his own. “Vikram steps into the Metaverse,” he tweeted on Wednesday from Cannes, where he was attending the Cannes Film Festival 2022. “The much-anticipated Vikram NFTs on http://Vikram.vistaverse.io will be launched today at the Cannes Film Festival 2022.”

Vikram is the biggest ever multi-starrer film to be produced in Tamil cinema. It was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. For the production of this movie, director Lokesh has assembled a huge cast of A-list actors, including names like Kamal, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil. During the large audio and trailer launch that took place in Chennai recently, the makers revealed that Suriya had recently revealed that he played a prominent cameo role in the film.

On June 3, the film Vikram will be made available in theatres worldwide in several different languages. To ensure that the movie has a prosperous opening weekend, Kamal has already started promoting it through a variety of different media platforms. Since Kamal is making his debut on the big screen after an absence of four years, there has been a lot of excitement around this movie.

Specifically speaking, what are NFTs?

Promotionally speaking, a lot of movies are jumping on the NFT wave, and a lot of performers are establishing their own NFT series to interact with their audience. They are the only ones of their species and the blockchain ensures their safety. The fact that they are not widely available is what most people find appealing about them, and Indian filmmakers are striving to capitalize on this quality of their films.

The NFT phenomenon is not exclusive to Bollywood; South Indian artists such as Rajnikanth and Kamal Hassan have also ridden the NFT wave in recent years. The movie Shivaji the Boss, which Rajnikanth released in 2007, served as the impetus for several NFTs. On the other hand, Hassan celebrated his 67th birthday by initiating a new NFT series and developing a digital avatar so that he could participate in the Metaverse.