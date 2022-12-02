Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

Kanye West’s Twitter Account Suspended, Elon Musk Says “I Tried My Best”

Sumbul Farid
MobilePopularTechTrendingWorld

On Friday, Twitter Inc suspended rapper Kanye West’s account again, just two months after the his account was restored, because his tweets violated the social media platform’s rules.

Elon Musk and Kanye West

Elon Musk, Kanye West

Twitter chief Elon Musk, who claims to be a free speech absolutist, had welcomed the return of the rapper, now known as Ye, to Twitter in October.

In his recent tweet, Musk said “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

Twitter also restricted one of Ye’s tweets. Ye’s account was suspended in an hour after Musk responded to a Twitter user, who said “Elon Fix Kanye Please.”

However, Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If you're flashing lights, split royalties with NFTs, Kanye says

Image Source: CNN

Twitter had reinstated the account of the rapper, before the completion of the social media platform’s $44 billion acquisition by Musk. However, he later clarified that he had no involvement in bringing Ye back on Twitter.

Comments

comments

No more articles
Send this to a friend