Kanye West’s Twitter Account Suspended, Elon Musk Says “I Tried My Best”

On Friday, Twitter Inc suspended rapper Kanye West’s account again, just two months after the his account was restored, because his tweets violated the social media platform’s rules.

Twitter chief Elon Musk, who claims to be a free speech absolutist, had welcomed the return of the rapper, now known as Ye, to Twitter in October.

In his recent tweet, Musk said “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

Twitter also restricted one of Ye’s tweets. Ye’s account was suspended in an hour after Musk responded to a Twitter user, who said “Elon Fix Kanye Please.”

However, Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twitter had reinstated the account of the rapper, before the completion of the social media platform’s $44 billion acquisition by Musk. However, he later clarified that he had no involvement in bringing Ye back on Twitter.