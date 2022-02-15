Katy man lost $17,000 after his cryptocurrency account was hacked

After his bitcoin account was stolen in January, a Katy man claims he is lost more than $17,000. Ali Raza claims he attempted to get assistance from the bitcoin exchange where he had the majority of his funds. There has been no resolution thus yet.

“My biggest problem is that I’m not sure if I’ll be able to repay my investment,” Raza explained. Raza claims his account was hacked in the middle of January. The account was worth roughly $17,000 at the time, yet the hackers only gave him $26.

“How can you accept a password change and 336 transactions in fifteen minutes and then loot the whole thing?” Raza enquired.

Raza claims that Coinbase, the bitcoin exchange where he was robbed, has been unable to give a remedy, and he believes that security protocols need to be strengthened.

“So you’re saying you can’t have a security setting that allows someone to change the password and commit 330 transactions? It’s perplexing to me “Raza stated.

Since the incident, Coinbase has stated that they are not responsible for what occurred to Raza.

“‘That case is concluded, and you are responsible for it,’ they said. That statement did not resonate with me. I persisted in asking for it, but received no response. That’s when I made the decision to put my information on the FBI’s website “Raza elaborated.

Although Raza claimed to have two-factor authentication, the hackers were able to access his phone as well.

“We had security codes in place, but (the hackers) were able to get through them and go into my PC, where they were able to delete all of the notifications that were coming in,” Raza stated.

He reported the hacking to the FBI and filed a case with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, but his investment appears to be gone for the time being.

“I’m completely perplexed. My two children are about to start college in a few years, and that account was set up for the automobiles, but I’m not sure what else we can do “Raza stated.

He is determined to ensure that this does not happen to anyone else.

“We should do something about these uninterested interactions. They make a lot of money off of us, after all, “Raza stated.

When contacted by Coinbaise, the firm stated that it was investigating Raza’s issue.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said their investigation into what happened is still underway, and their financial crimes division is looking into it.

