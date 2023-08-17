Kebab Shop Faces Legal Grill as Pornhub Claims Logo Confusion

The company that owns the adult website Pornhub currently disagrees with a slight German restaurant called Döner Haus. The issue concerns the restaurant’s logo and name, which the adult company thinks are too similar to theirs. The parent company of Pornhub, Mindgeek, recently sent a legal letter to the restaurant. They said that the restaurant’s logo looks too much like theirs and that the restaurant’s name is also connected to a part of Pornhub’s website that shows specific videos. Mindgeek worries that this could confuse people who use Pornhub, as they might think the restaurant is connected to the adult site.

The logos of the two places are almost the same, except for a little mark above the “o” in the restaurant’s name, which is a unique German letter. The restaurant uses the German spelling, while Pornhub’s site does not have that particular letter. A local news site in New York City called Chelsea News reported all of this.

So, the parent company of Pornhub wants the restaurant to change its logo and maybe even its name so that there’s no confusion. They believe that the restaurant’s name and logo look too similar, which might cause problems for their customers.

Döner Haus vs Pornhub – David vs Goliath Battle

Mindgeek attorney Christine Sabbagh said in a legal cease and desist letter sent last month, “DönerHaus is displaying and using a logo and trademark which has the same general look and feel as the Pornhub Trademarks on its social media accounts….”

The restaurant received a letter from Mindgeek telling them to agree to their requests by August 7th, 2023, or face legal action. But the restaurant owners find this unreasonable because they believe their restaurant is different. They focus on serving family-friendly meals and tasty food.

In reply to Mindgeek’s legal letter, Pauline Phan, who represents the restaurant, said, “there is a chance they may mistakenly purchase a sandwich from our store due to confusion caused by our logo. However, this is as comical as it is preposterous. Our industry has nothing to do with theirs, and there is no similarity in the text or coloring. The likelihood of confusion is highly improbable. As a small business, it is disheartening to be targeted by such a giant in the industry.”

Safeguarding Unique Creations in a Shared World

Stephen L. Baker, a lawyer representing Döner Haus, has raised concerns about the claims made by Mindgeek. They are unsure if Mindgeek has enough proof to show that people in the U.S. would connect Döner Haus with their brand.

This is not the first time a big company has taken legal action over trademark issues. Many times, companies go to court to protect their brand names. When names are similar, it can confuse people and give an advantage to one business over another.

Companies need to protect their unique creations in a world where ideas are shared a lot. This helps stop others from using their stuff without permission and taking advantage of it. So, protecting your ideas and creations has become really important.

About Döner Haus

Döner Haus is a prominent German fast-food chain renowned for its specialization in serving delectable doner kebabs. Its inception dates back to 2012, when it emerged in the vibrant city of Berlin, Germany. Since then, the brand has experienced remarkable growth, establishing a presence across more than 100 locations spanning Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

The heart of Döner Haus’s offerings lies in the cherished doner kebab, a dish with roots tracing back to Turkey and the Middle East. This delightful creation involves grilling meats, often lamb or chicken, skillfully carved from a vertical rotisserie. These succulent slices are then nestled within a pita bread, accompanied by an array of crisp vegetables and flavorful sauces. However, the menu at Döner Haus extends beyond this signature dish, encompassing a diverse selection of Turkish culinary delights like pide and lahmacun.

At its core, Döner Haus is driven by the aspiration to share the distinctive taste of Berlin with global palates. Its commitment to authenticity in presenting Turkish cuisine shines through, paired with an amiable and attentive customer service experience. Notably, Döner Haus has garnered admiration for its conscious efforts in sustainability. The establishment has taken meaningful strides, opting for compostable packaging solutions and contributing excess food to local charitable organizations, underscoring its dedication to minimizing waste and giving back to the community.

