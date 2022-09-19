‘Kia Boyz’ steal Kia/Hyundai cars in Canada to follow TikTok Trend!

If you are in possession of a Kia or Hyundai car in the US or Canada, it might be wise to be on guard. Because thanks to TikTok and its ability to disseminate information, a group that goes by the name “Kia Boyz” has been targeting cars from Korean carmakers that come without any factory-fitted engine immobilizer. While most cars these days come with an inbuilt immobilizer, some of the older versions of cars from Kia and Hyundai were devoid of it, and the infamous group is taking advantage of this very fact. Who would have thought that a TikTok trend would result in a large-scale robbery? Read along to know more.

The What and Why

The group “Kia Boyz” got all the information and instruction they needed for the large-scale strength from a TikTok trend that gave detailed instructions on how to carry out this task, and from the looks of it, the trend is indeed effective. Because “Kia Boyz” has definitely become a cause of concern for those in charge. As concerning as it is, it is also a good example of the potential of social media which keeps on growing every single day. The limitless access to information is simultaneously a boon and a bane.

Kia and Hyundai cars that come with the steel key with the turn-to-ignition mechanism are the major targets of this group. This is probably because modern cars are equipped with key fobs that have the ability to communicate with the immobilizer which in turn can detect whether the key is genuine or not. In case the key is fake, or in situations of attempts to steal the car using other techniques, the fuel supply will be instantly cut. Thus making it hard for the person to drive the car even if he or she manages to break in. Thankfully, all cars in Canada after 2007 are legally required to have an immobilizer. Thus if you are from Canada and have a car that was purchased after 2007, then you can heave a sigh of relief.

The newer Kia and Hyundai vehicles are equipped with a multitude of modern equipment and features that create a safe barrier between the vehicle and the miscreants. However, with smarter technology, these thieves and miscreants also adapt themselves and come up with smarter ways to cheat the system. It is unfortunate but inevitable, and the more cautious we are, the better. Because as the saying goes, it is always better to be safe than sorry.