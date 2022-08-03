Kickstarter Early Deals is live for Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale for 2022

Amazon started with its Kickstarter Early Deals, which came in before the Amazon Great Freedom Sale. For this sale, consumers can get extra discounts on various products including the range of smartphones and other technology products including cameras, earphones, tablets and even laptops can be purchased for a discounted pricing.

Amazon promises to provide discounts on several smartphone products from companies like OnePlus, Redmi, Oppo, and Realme.

This sale gets scheduled right before the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale which has been scheduled for the 6th of August going all the way up till the 10th of August. Although, you can get these products at discounted pricing before the sale, here is what we know so far:

Amazon Freedom Festival Sale – Offers you will be getting

Amazon is promising to offer an extra 10 percent price slash on products with the help of SBI cards. However, during the sale, it will be a great time for the customers looking for a new gift for this Raksha Bandhan too.

Unlike all the sales scheduled in the past this time also we will get to see all of the prime members to get access to the sale a day before the actual date for the sale, so in this, you will get to see the sale getting live on 5th of August for the Prime Members.

Although, you will be able to get the Prime subscription for the price of Rs. 179 per month, and also for a yearly bass you can get the subscription for the price of Rs. 1,499 per year.

Realme Narzo 50A to get a price slash by Rs. 2,500

If you’re looking for a great budget lineup of smartphones, you can get the Realme Narzo 50A for a price slash of Rs. 2,500 which brings the price down to Rs. 8,749 which will be effective with Bank offers too.

Redmi 9 Activ to be slashed to Rs. 7,299

If you’re looking for a new budget lineup by Redmi then this Redmi 9 Activ will be coming for a discounted price tag of Rs. 7,299. The smartphone will be getting Rs 450 worth of Amazon Coupon and also SBI card offers too.

The smartphones come with a powerful Helio G35 chipset which will is coupled with 4GB of RAM too. The smartphone also packs a bigger 6.53inch bigger screen with a bigger 5,000-capacity battery too.

OnePlus 10R 5G price slashed to Rs. 33,749

From budget phones, let’s now get to the budget flagship smartphone from OnePlus which is the latest OnePlus 10R 5G.

The smartphones with a great set of features including a powerful chipset including a Dimensity 8100 Max chipset and also comes with a bigger 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with the support for a bigger 5,000 in capacity battery with the support for faster 80W fast wired charging too. Although the smartphone comes at the pricing of Rs. 38,999, you can get the smartphone for Rs. 33,749 after a price slash.