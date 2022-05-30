Killzone VR In Development For PSVR 2

On the eve of the State of Plays’ new special focus on PS5 games and PSVR 2, a major rumor has emerged regarding Killzone VR being in development. Details are emerging on a Killzone VR title originally planned for the first PSVR, which may now be in development for PSVR 2. The game is reportedly in the works at developer Level 3, which is set for release sometime this year on the PSVR 2. Bryan Paul of PSVR Without Parole revealed on the latest GamesCast that Supermassive Games has been contracted to make the Killzone VR game for the first PlayStation VR.

While the last part of his statements in the above video (via Reddit) is pure speculation, it does appear the until dawn studio is working on the Killzone VR title, which is consistent with the previous information that we heard. Because of that, it is inclined to believe Sony Interactive Entertainment has moved their direct-to-PlayStation VR 2 game, and that A Killzone VR might even be the launch title. Sony does indeed have games planned for PSVR 2, such as Mountain Horizon Calling and Between Us, however, Killzone VR, if it exists, would no doubt be a big seller and showcase PSVR 2s capabilities.