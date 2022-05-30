Indiana Jones Game From Bethesda Reportedly Not An Xbox Exclusive

Indiana Jones Game From Bethesda is being developed by MachineGames, which is likely to be targeting platforms beyond just Xbox and Windows. MachineGames is set to appear during this year’s Bethesda Summer Game Showcase. In turn, there are now claims that, despite Microsoft’s purchase of MachineGames in the ZeniMax deal, Bethesda’s Indiana Jones game will not be a console exclusive on Xbox. In the picture itself, a podcast host claims Machine Games Indiana Jones title from Bethesda is going to be an Xbox console exclusive. That being said, it would not be much of a surprise if Bethesdas Indiana Jones game does indeed eventually become an Xbox exclusive, following parent company Zenimax Media’s purchase of Microsoft last year.

It is possible it is indeed possible things could change, with Bethesda opting for the Bethesda game to not come out as an Xbox exclusive. In other words, Indiana Jones will launch on Microsoft Windows, Xbox, and PlayStation. The upcoming Indiana Jones film is scheduled to release next summer, so it is entirely possible Bethesda will attempt to time the game’s release to coincide with the film to the extent possible. As far as when you can expect to hear Indiana Jones the most, the summer Microsoft/Bethesda games showcase is scheduled for June 12.

While Bethesda is not making any games titles exclusively for Microsoft, Phil Spencer of Microsoft has mentioned that some new titles will come exclusively for Xbox and the Xbox Game Pass. Phil Spencer had previously discussed, around the time of the Bethesda purchase, that not all Bethesda games will be exclusive to Xbox and PC. Xbox chief Phil Spencer has confirmed that future Bethesda Game Studios games will be exclusive to the platforms that host the Game Pass, meaning that PS5 players will be missing out.

During the March 11th, Bethesda joins Xbox panel, Xbox boss Phil Spencers addressed the speculation over whether Microsoft’s purchase of Bethesda will result in future Bethesda Game Studios titles, like the sci-fi action role-playing epic The Elder Scrolls 6, becoming exclusive Xbox titles following Microsoft’s purchase of ZeniMax Media. The Sci-fi RPG epic has been confirmed as an Xbox exclusive, but many questions remain surrounding The Elder Scrolls 6, with nothing being unequivocally confirmed yet from either Bethesda Game Studios or Xbox.

While there is also concern among PlayStation gamers that Bethesda games could end up as Xbox exclusives, it is not clear if Microsoft and Bethesda will be going into this Thursday’s reveal with a resolution to that question of platform exclusivity. Speaking on the Xbox Two Podcast, Jez Corden of Windows Central said that about a year ago, he would hear Bethesda’s forthcoming Indiana Jones title was not going to be exclusive to Xbox, even though it was being developed by a Microsoft owned studio. That is not a bad thing for fans of video games, but Microsofts definitely going to want to make Indiana Jones a console exclusive in order to attract players to the platform.