Street Fighter 6 Could Appear At June Playstation’s State Of Play

PlayStation’s state of play seems to be ideal for Capcoms announcement of a new title, although fighting-game fans will have to wait and see. It is believed Capcom will use the opportunity offered by Sony to reveal Street Fighter 6 in full at the event. The Xbox showcase is scheduled for June 12, but it would be a shock if Capcom leaped at the PlayStations competition. Why Some People Attribute This Decision To Street Fighter 5s Struggle Over Street Fighter 4, Capcom leaks Street Fighter 6 is coming to various platforms, but the Sony reveal at the State of Play will suggest otherwise.

June, in particular, is going to have plenty of big games events and shows, so it is not guaranteed that State of Play is the place street fighter 6 shows up although Capcom and Sony have historically had a solid relationship, particularly when it comes to Street Fighter 6. Capcom could be setting the stage for a Street Fighter 6 official reveal during the next week’s The State of Play on June 2. Jeff Grubb, an established insider in the video game industry, dropped information about the next State of Play earlier than others, which revealed a Street Fighter 6 full reveal is entirely a possibility. Jeff Grubb of Games Beat is a trusted source of information about the industry, especially regarding E3 and other summer gaming events.

State of Play showcase is set to be 30-minutes long, with reveals and updates, with a few exciting third-party reveals, as well as an early look at the PS VR2 games to come. As far as the content goes, Sony says that Summer Showcase will feature almost 30 minutes of announcements and updates from the PlayStation universe.

"exciting reveals from our third-party partners" This is probably where SF6 shows up. It's the one thing Capcom is definitely supposed to have for these summer reveals. — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 27, 2022

PlayStation States of Play will run for around 30 minutes, focusing on third-party games and PlayStation VR2, including a handful of games for the VR headset. This includes announcements from third-party partners, as well as an overview of a few in-development games for PlayStation VR 2. Developers ranging from Microsoft and Nintendo to Ubisoft and Square Enix are set to unveil their next products in the Summer Game Announcement Season. The PlayStation Blog has revealed that some of the announced titles that are set for a new State of Play are going to be VR-exclusive titles for the PSVR 2, so it is likely that the show has a few first-party revealers.

Over at PlayStation Blog, the wording of the announcements specifically mentions the third-party titles that are being developed for the PS5, which is why there is going to now be raging speculation that Final Fantasy 7 is going to show up. Speculation has been running rampant ever since, with Sony fans speculating on what games could show up, or get announced. Given PlayStation’s track record with past State of Play shows, this is not likely to feature a lot of big announcements or exclusive deep dives. Sony and Capcom are used to jointly revealing games, including Resident Evil 2 Remakes and Resident Evil Village, just to name a couple.