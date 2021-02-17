Koo App- All you need to know about why is it trending?

Know why Koo App is trending.

Now who didn’t feel the clouds of misery tears when Chinese apps like- TikTok, PUBG Mobile, Shein were banned. Since these acts were formulated, many app creators have been motivated to create a domestic app to replace the foreign. This new revolution is being called ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ to which the Koo app’s milestone was added by Aprameya Radhakrishna and his team.

Urging the app designer to work more enthusiastically on the venture, a few politicians and big names have fired pursuing Twitter elective. Indeed, even authority handles of MeitY, India Post, MyGov have been made on the new microblogging stage.

What exactly is Koo app?

To put it plainly, Koo is the Indian version of Twitter. It is a microblogging site that was developed by Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka back in the March of the year 2020. However, the app came to light only recently when the Indian officials have created their accounts on the new Indian app.

One can easily download the Koo app from play store or app store.

Why is #FirstOnCoo is trending on Twitter?

Ever since a few celebrities joined Coo, the microblogging site Twitter is watching its trend. The matter has now fallen into the hands of memers, check out how it is going-

#FirstOnKoo#koappindia

People saying “400 characters will give them more scope to express their thoughts and feelings”

Me: pic.twitter.com/3Tu73BQIFe — weeehehehe (@weeehehehehe) February 17, 2021

Now All Latest updates and current affairs #FirstOnKoo pic.twitter.com/wK4uhozrmt — Piya Sharma (@piyaa_sharmaa) February 17, 2021