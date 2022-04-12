Koo cofounder urges Elon Musk to work with Twitter’s rival in India

After Twitter’s CEO, Parag Agrawal, revealed Elon Musk’s decision not to join the company’s board of directors, the CEO of Indian microblogging service Koo turned to Twitter to try to get the attention of the tech tycoon.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, the founder of Koo in 2020, retweeted Musk, pleading with him to give Koo a chance. “ @elonmusk let’s talk some time! We’re young, agile, and dreaming big! Koo being built as the future of social media,” the tweet claimed.

The 39-year-old further stated that the corporation already allows users to authenticate their accounts willingly using government-issued documentation. This was in response to Musk’s previous tweet, in which he supported the Indian government’s position on allowing social network users to authenticate their identities.

Last week, Koo announced the self-verification option on its site. Due to its widespread use, it currently only accepts Aadhaar cards, but it will soon accept other kinds of official identity. A green tick will appear next to the name of all self-verified profiles, as opposed to the yellow tick that will appear next to the name of famous celebrities and people.

Last month, the company’s cofounder Mayank Bidawatka made a dig at Twitter. Bidawatka said he didn’t get the hubbub about the edit button because Koo has had it for more than 20 months. Tesla CEO Elon Musk had only a day before made this remark taken a seat on Twitter’s board of directors and held a poll on the network asking users if they wanted an edit button option.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk holds a 9.2 percent interest in Twitter.Last month, Radhakrishna encouraged Musk to join Koo. In response to one of Musk’s tweets about free speech, he stated that Koo is giving voice to the world’s growing non-English audience.

In India and Nigeria, where Twitter was banned for seven months last year, Koo already has over 20 million users. Mirae Asset Capital, Tiger Global, BharatPe’s Ashneer Grover, and Dream Incubator, among others, have invested approximately $44 million in the company so far.