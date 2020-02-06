SuperMoney secured $1M in pre-Series A from Unitus Ventures

SuperMoney, which is a Mumbai based financial Technology startup, has now secured $1 million in the funding round of Series A led by the Unitus Ventures.

Nikhil Banerjee, Co-founder, SuperMoney, said,

“The blue-collar consumer and the emerging gig-economy segments are today not serviced by traditional banks and NBFCs, and this is the $100 billion market opportunity that we are tapping into.”

The startup, as of now, has plans to use the new funding to strengthen its team across the business development, technology, and back end operations besides expanding operations beyond the 12 cities it is as of now operational in.

“We aim to service 1 million customers in the next 24 months,” said Banerjee.

“We understand our customer demography and their needs before designing a financial product that is relevant to their problem. Banks, on the other hand, offer a one size fits all solution,” added Shiv Nandan Negi, Co-founder, SuperMoney.

