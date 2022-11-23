Laid off Meta employee bids emotional farewell to company

A lot of employees were laid off by Meta in 2022, and most of them were furious, angry, and upset all at the same time. However, this laid off Meta employee bids an emotional farewell to the company, saying how it was the best place to work for.

Sofia starts off the video by saying, “Hey Tiktok, I don’t have a job anymore.” She was one of the 11,000 employees who were recently laid off by the company.

She then says, “I used to work for Facebook or Meta, so it’s time to spill the tea.”

Sofia continues, “And the tea is this, that was the best job I had in a very long career with some of the smartest people and the best manager, and it was non-working there.”

She then shares how she worked on some cool audio algorithms and never had to worry about privacy because she didn’t touch anybody’s stuff.

Finally, she says, “It was a good place to work, and I wished my team the best of luck.”

Watch the video here:

One of the viewers commented on the video, saying, “You’re way of parting with the company shows your loyalty and how great of a worker you are. If I am in this position, I hope I handle it as you are.”

Another viewer who was laid off wrote, “I was a contract recruiter at Meta and was let go during the hiring freeze earlier this year. I loved Meta, and I know the feeling. Best wishes!

