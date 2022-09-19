Launch of eSIM-only Phones in the iPhone 14 Series has Indian Consumers Scrambling.

American consumers are perplexed by Apple’s choice to release the eSIM-only iPhone 14 series in the US. Even though the India-focused iPhone 14 series has a real SIM slot, it surprised some Indians that they couldn’t figure it out.

This is due to the fact that many Apple customers in India purchase their iPhones from the US at far lower prices by travelling to see friends, family, and other relatives. Their main concerns are the availability of eSIM in India and interoperability with Indian networks.

According to analysts, tech-savvy consumers who are aware that Indian telecom companies offer eSIM services may still choose iPhones built in the US.

Others might purchase models from India or look in places like Dubai, where iPhones are slightly more expensive than those from the US but still far less expensive than those from India.

Some tech-savvy customers may still choose to purchase iPhones from the US, according to Prabhu Ram, head of CyberMedia Research’s Industry Intelligence Group. “Given that iPhones from the US will require eSIM-support from day one in India,” he said (CMR). “For others, purchasing new iPhones in India will be wise.”

“Dubai, a distant home for many Indians, is likely to be the preferred location for iPhone purchases this year because the devices are less expensive and include a physical SIM slot there.

Customers can therefore purchase their preferred iPhone (with a physical SIM) for less money. For customers, it is a win-win situation. Techarc’s Chief Analyst, Faisal Kawoosa.

In the worldwide smartphone market, Apple has been a trendsetter that other businesses have frequently emulated without apology. Examples include the elimination of the iPhone’s headphone jack, the notch screen, and the charging adapter. Similar to how the emphasis on eSIM-only smartphones is anticipated to gain momentum now that Apple has started the trend.

Despite all of the temporary difficulties with widespread adoption of technology in the immediate to short term, the introduction of the iPhone 14 model with an eSIM-only option in the US shows that the winds of change are very much in motion.

An embedded SIM, or eSIM, is a reprogrammable chip that is a part of smartphones. Although it has pros and cons, it is unquestionably preferable to the physical SIM. This is possible because the eSIM can contain numerous different unique identifiers and is reprogrammable.

To put it simply, a smartphone with eSIM has the ability to save numerous SIM profiles. This makes things more convenient, especially for people who have multiple active connections.