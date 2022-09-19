With its Next Mail client, Zoom Hopes to Challenge Gmail.

Zoom is gradually shifting away from its primary concentration on the setup for video conferences, and it soon will have a product that competes with Gmail on the market.

Zoom will reportedly call its email client Zmail (zero points for inventiveness) and even have a calendar app called Zcal, according to a story by The Information. At its annual Zoomtopia conference, which is set to take place in November of this year, Zoom is anticipated to make the product announcement.

When work from home meetings and virtual sessions were essential during the pandemic, Zoom received a lot of attention.

Microsoft, Google, and even WhatsApp attempted to raise the bar, but Zoom experienced a significant increase due to its readiness and use.

A behemoth like Gmail, which has billions of users worldwide and across numerous platforms, including those using the Apple iPad, iPhone, or even the MacBook, is now being challenged by the video conferencing platform.

Like Chrome, Gmail was able to erode the market share of earlier mail goliaths like Rediffmail and Yahoo.

Microsoft has its own Outlook product, but it primarily serves businesses, whereas Gmail serves both consumers and enterprises.

Therefore, as is evident, Zoom will face greater difficulty in this market in finding buyers. It has been working on the platform for more than two years; ideally, when it launches, it will draw enough attention.

The company is also updating its platform. Its video conferencing application will now be known as Zoom Team Chat and should be on your screen in the upcoming weeks. Given that the company’s name is Zmail, it wouldn’t be unexpected to see it adopt an interface like Gmail, which won’t be the worst thing to provide at first.