Fisker Inc. has announced it may not have sufficient funds to continue operations for another year. This news, disclosed in the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report, has sent shockwaves through the automotive sector, highlighting the financial challenges facing even the most innovative players in the transition to sustainable transportation.

The EV maker known for its Ocean electric SUV, faces “substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern,” a statement that has alarmed investors and industry observers alike. The company’s stock plummeted from 75 cents to just over 40 cents following the announcement, reflecting the market’s grave concerns over its future. To navigate through the next 12 months, Fisker must secure additional funding from investors, a task that has become increasingly daunting in the current economic climate.

The company’s financial struggles are stark: a loss of $463.6 million on $200 million in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023, including a $325 million adjustment related to convertible notes. Operational losses amounted to $103.5 million, underscoring the severe financial pressures Fisker faces. In response, the company plans to lay off 15% of its workforce in a bid to reduce costs and stay afloat.

Fisker’s business model is unique in the EV space. The company outsources the manufacturing of its vehicles, with the Ocean SUV being produced in Austria by Magna, a firm that also manufactures for luxury brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Jaguar.

This strategy, while innovative, has not been without its challenges. Fisker cited delays with suppliers and other issues that hampered its ability to deliver the Ocean SUV as quickly as anticipated. Despite these hurdles, the company managed to produce over 10,193 SUVs last year, though fewer than half were delivered to customers.

The company’s financial disclosures have also raised eyebrows. Fisker has delayed filing its official 10-K annual report for 2023, citing the need for more time to finalize the document. This delay is attributed to a “material weakness in revenue and the related balance sheet accounts,” details of which are expected to be disclosed in the forthcoming 10-K report.

In a strategic pivot, Fisker has begun to move away from its original business plan, which featured direct sales to customers, akin to Tesla’s model. This year, the company has started signing up franchised dealers, with 12 dealerships already on board in the US and Europe. This shift represents a significant change in Fisker’s approach to selling its vehicles, potentially opening new avenues for revenue and market penetration.

Fisker’s current predicament is a stark reminder of the challenges facing the EV industry. The company’s founder, Henrik Fisker, is no stranger to adversity, having previously founded Fisker Automotive, which went bankrupt in 2013 following the devastation of Hurricane Sandy. As Fisker Inc. grapples with its financial woes, the automotive world watches closely, hoping for a turnaround that will secure its place in the rapidly evolving landscape of electric vehicles.

The situation at Fisker Inc. serves as a cautionary tale for the EV industry, emphasizing the need for robust financial planning and strategic agility in the face of market uncertainties. As the company seeks a path forward, its struggles highlight the broader challenges of transitioning to a sustainable automotive future, a journey fraught with financial, technical, and operational hurdles.