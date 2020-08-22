LEAD School secured $28M in Series C funding round

LEAD School, a Mumbai based ed-tech startup has now secured $28 million in a Series C funding round backed by the Westbridge Capital along with the existing investor Elevar Equity.

The latest funding round will going to be used by the company to accelerate the development and rollout of new product offerings, increase its school network in Tier II and III cities, and hire talent across domains.

LEAD School Co-founder and CEO Sumeet Mehta said, “We aim to democratise excellent learning by transforming schools in Tier II, III, and IV cities where the majority of India lives. Our firm belief is that every child, irrespective of economic background or location of birth, should have access to an excellent education.”

“We have seen LEAD go from strength to strength, growing to over 800 affordable private schools from fewer than 10 when Elevar first invested. What really differentiates LEAD is their strong solution orientation,” said, Sandeep Farias, Founder and Managing Director, Elevar Equity.