FarEye secured $13M from Fundamentum Partnership, KB Global

FarEye, a logistics software company, has now secured $13 million in funding from Nadan Nilekani – backed Fundamentum Partnership and KB Investment.

The latest funding is an extension of the company Series D funding round. In the month of April, FarEye had secured $24.5 million in funding from the M12, Honeywell Ventures, Eight Roads Ventures, and SAIF Partners.

“The investment will accelerate FarEye’s global expansion to address the steepening digital curve for logistics transformation. The need is being further accelerated by enterprises and end consumers demanding a high level of transparency, faster, and more convenient delivery experiences,” FarEye said in a statement on Friday.

“We are excited to partner with FarEye as it paves the way for its enterprise customers, such as DHL and Walmart to gain flexibility as well as visibility in logistics by providing the easy-to-use platform to manage all moving parts,” Chunsoo Kim, Managing Director (Head of Global Investment Group) at KB Investment, said.