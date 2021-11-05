League Of Legends Jinx Joins Fortnite

Fortnite – Epic Games today (Nov 4) at 8 p.m. ET will add League of Legends champion Jinx, shortly before her debut on the Netflix series Arcane on Nov 6, you will be able to purchase her skin from the Fortnite Item Store from Thursday at 8 p.m. The collaboration is set to celebrate Riot Games’ new show, Arcane due out on November 6, Shiina said. The collaboration celebrates Netflix’s Arcane hit MOBA game show which debuts on Saturday, November 6, featuring Jinx. As one of the central elements.

In addition to celebrating the appearance of Jinx in Fortnite, Riot also offers many games on the Epic Games Store, including League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Runeterra Legends, and Valorant. This crossover marks the first major collaboration between the two gaming giants and the latest activation of the recently announced RiotX Arcane event which will celebrate the release of Riots’ first animated series Arcane. League of Legends and Fortnite teamed up to celebrate the release of Arcane, Riots’ first show on Netflix. Players will receive an in-game skin able to purchase starting November 4 at 8:00 pm ET.

Jinx’s arrival at Fortnite is not only a big deal between the two giants of the gaming industry, but also marks the upcoming release of Riot Games’ upcoming Arcane TV series, which will premiere on November 6 on Netflix. Jinx will be the protagonist of the new Arcane animated series, based on the game.

There was a Fortnite leak earlier that suggested that the popular LoL’s Jinx character will be making its way as skin as a skin in Fortnite to promote the upcoming Arcane animated series. Many may hope that the Jinx Skin is a signal of fruitful collaboration with the other League Champions that will hopefully soon be making their way to Fortnite.

Epic Games gave Fortnite players one impressive crossover after another throughout Chapter 2 Season 8 including Resident Evil favorites Chris and Jill as well as another Spacefarer skin Ariana Grande. Fortnite’s current season, Chapter 2 Season 8, has already seen a slew of collaborations including a new skin for Batman, Chris Redfield, and Jill Valentine from Resident Evil as well as a character from the upcoming Dune movie coming to the game.

Epic Games has significantly expanded its Fortnite roster to include Terminator, Deadpool, Lara Croft, and more. League of Legends star Jinx is the main character of the Arcane and the latest playable character to make its way to Fortnite. Fortnite is available on PC through the Epic Games Store, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X – S, and Nintendo Switch. Fortnite – Free to play on PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X – S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Android.