Samsung 200MP ISOCELL HP3 Camera Sensor expected for Galaxy S23 Ultra

Last year, Samsung introduced the world’s first 200 MP CMOS camera. While the ISOCELL HP1 gained some media attention, owing mostly to its absurd resolution, it has yet to be incorporated on any commercially available smartphone. However, for some reason, Samsung looks to be working on a replacement already.

Samsung’s new 200MP ISOCELL HP3 Camera Sensor

According to GalaxyClub, Samsung is already working on a new 200 MP CMOS sensor. This sensor is expected to be marketed as the ISOCELL HP3 and will be the next step in an extremely limited portfolio of 200 MP sensors that now includes just the aforementioned HP1 and OmniVision’s OVB0B.

The new HP3’s specifications are unclear, however, it is likely to have the same 1/1.22-inch sensor size and 2.56m after 16-in-1 pixel binning as the HP1. While those statistics are amazing, it’s unclear whether the HP3 will ever appear on a Galaxy flagship phone.

The HP1 was passed up in favor of the ISOCELL GN3 on the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+, and it now appears to be slated for Motorola’s forthcoming Edge 30 Ultra flagship phone.

According to some sources, these 200 MP sensors will only be offered to third-party OEMs and will not be used in Samsung’s own phones. On the other hand, reports suggest that the Galaxy S23 Ultra may be equipped with such a sensor. Only time will tell.

Samsung has optimized the 108MP sensor for three years, and the result is better year by year, which is better than replacing the sensor frequently. It is said that the S23 Ultra will adopt 200MP sensor from next year, and then it will be optimized for several years. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 25, 2021

Early reports about Samsung 200 MP Camera Sensor

Earlier this year, a report gave an in-depth look at what is likely to be Motorola’s high-profile smartphone for the year, the “Frontier 22.” The phone’s launch looks to be getting closer, with a rumored live picture leaking in the open for the first time.

The Frontier 22 was rumored to ship with a 200 MP primary camera, and the leaked image confirms that this is the case. The Frontier 22 looks to have a design similar to the Xiaomi Civi, with one primary camera and two smaller lenses beneath it.

At the present, there are two 200 MP cameras on the market: the ISOCELL HP1 from Samsung and the OVB0B from Omnivision. Motorola appears to have chosen the former, owing to its enormous 1/1.22-inch sensor size, 0.64 m native pixel size, and 16-in-1 pixel-binning process.

Motorola has combined the 200 MP HP1 with an f/2.2 lens, as shown in the photograph. There also looks to have Optical Image Stabilization, which is to be expected on a phone in Frontier 22’s designated class.

