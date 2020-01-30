Learning Platform Udacity partners with LetzConnect to extend practitioner level skills to Indian Universities and Colleges

30 January 2020:

Learning platform Udacity has partnered with Chennai based ed-tech startup LetzConnect, facilitating skill development opportunities for university and college students in India.

Through this strategic partnership, Udacity is looking to generate $10Million worth of business in the first year of the association, the company said in a statement.

Udacity will tap LetzConnect’s expansive network and extend its cutting-edge lifelong learning resources to college and university students and enhance their employability. LetzConnect would hold exclusive rights and help Udacity to reach out to academic institutions in the country.

Lalit Singh, COO, Udacity, said, “All students expect high-value jobs after they graduate from college. As a rapidly-progressing digital-first economy, India is rife with such job opportunities. Learners just need to skill themselves up in the relevant domain to become job-ready. Our partnership with LetzConnect is a step towards enabling Indian college and university students to bridge the skill-gap and emerge on the other side as new-age professionals specializing in emerging technologies.”

The partnership is aimed at enabling Indian students to acquire and upgrade skills in cutting-edge technologies and assume high-growth job roles of the future that will continue to be in-demand throughout 2020 and beyond.

(Image – Udacity)