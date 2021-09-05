Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro launched in India with Intel and AMD CPUs options

Lenovo just launched the IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro as the latest offering to the IdeaPad series in India. The new Lenovo laptop falls in the thin-and-light category and is primarily designed for both casual and business users. Lenovo has also included Dolby Atmos audio technology, a zero-touch login, and twin array microphones. The IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro is equipped with 11th-generation Intel Core and AMD Ryzen CPUs, allowing customers to handpick a model based on their choices and requirements.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro: Specs

The IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro features a 14-inch 2.2k IPS anti-glare display with a brightness of up to 300 nits, and the company guarantees it will work reliably in direct sunlight conditions. The laptop also comes in a 16-inch version with a WQXGA IPS anti-glare display and a significantly increased 350-nit brightness. Both panels, however, have thin bezels, with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and support for a 100 percent sRGB color gamut. The highest-end model sports a 120Hz refresh rate display, whereas the lower-end ones have a 60Hz refresh rate.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro resembles its predecessor in aesthetics. The device has a minimalist design, which means there is no prominent branding on the lid. The only other thing on the lid is a small Lenovo logo in the bottom right corner. The 14-inch model is only 17.9mm thick and weighs approximately 1.8 kg. On the other side, the 16-inch model measures 18.4mm thick and weighs 1.9 kg.

The IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor or an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor. Users can pick between Nvidia GeForce, Intel Iris XE, or AMD Radeon GPUs as graphics cards. In addition, the laptop offers up to 16GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage.

Besides all these, the IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro includes a 720p webcam, as well as a Time-of-Flight (ToF) and infrared (IR) sensor, to enable facial recognition using Windows Hello. Lenovo has also integrated its unique zero-touch login function, which is said to allow users to sign in instantly and start using the laptop by just flipping up the laptop’s lid.

IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro: Price and Availability

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro is priced at Rs. 77,990 (~$1,068) for the base variant in India. The laptop will be available in Storm Grey color and is currently available for purchase at Lenovo.com, Flipkart, Amazon, as well as physical retail outlets across the country.