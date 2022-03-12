Byju’s Raises $800 Million in Venture Capital, Led by Creator Raveendran.

Byju’s announced on Friday that it has raised $800 million (about Rs 6,000 crore) in a capital round led by its creator and CEO Byju Raveendran, who contributed half of the total amount.

Sumeru Ventures, Vitruvian Partners, and BlackRock also contributed to the round of fundraising.

The corporation has raised new capital at an enterprise value of $22 billion, a 22 percent increase from the previously stated valuation of $18 billion.

The investment comes as the company prepares to launch its initial public offering in the next 9-12 months.

“Byju Raveendran, Founder, and CEO of Byju’s, is also involved in this fund-raising and has made a personal commitment of $400 million,” the firm stated in a statement.

Raveendran’s share in the company will rise from 23% to 25% as a result of this transaction.

We continue to see faster growth in India and worldwide markets, both organic and inorganic. Our persistent focus is on attaining our long-term goals of providing our learners with life-long value. “Our goal is to create something that will last for decades,” Raveendran explained.

He stated that edtech is a sector in which India has the capacity to develop global champions by resolving the trilemma of cost, quality, and scale.

“We will continue to invest in a variety of learning modalities in order to give kids with high-quality education all across the world,” Raveendran said.

Byju claims to have over 150 million learners on its platform, with an 86% yearly renewal rate.

“Byju’s remarkable growth and expansion in national and international markets have been highly promising as an edtech leader. “We are excited to engage with Byju’s as it continues and accelerates its remarkable growth trajectory,” said Vitruvian managing partner Mike Risman.