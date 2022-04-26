Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 2022 Featuring 12th Gen Intel Core Chipset launched officially

Lenovo launched the ThinkPad X1 Nano, the smallest and lightest member of the ThinkPad X series, last year, and we evaluated it in depth in this article. Lenovo has recently released the ThinkPad X1 Nano 2022 (2nd Gen) in China. The laptop was first shown at CES 2022 in January.

The laptop includes the newest generation Intel CPU as well as numerous other improvements over its predecessor, the ThinkPad X1 Nano 2021. Let us just take a closer look at the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 2022 notebook’s cost and features.

What does Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 2022 feature?

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 2022 is equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs, Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The notebook has a 13-inch 2K (2048 x 1080 pixels) AOFT Touch display with up to 450 nits of brightness, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and MIL-STD 810H certification on the front.

The gadget also has a 1080p webcam at the top of the display. It is powered by a 49.6Wh lithium battery that supports quick charging. In terms of software, it runs Windows 11. It also has Dolby Atmos-powered speakers, four microphone arrays, and two Thunderbolt 4 connections.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 2022 has a fingerprint scanner, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 compatibility, and a 3.5mm audio connector for connection. Finally, the gadget weights just 970 grams.

What’s the pricing?

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 2022’s pricing and availability in China are yet to be revealed. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 2022 (2nd Gen) was priced at $1,659 at the time of release (roughly Rs. 123,400).

Furthermore, there is no indication of an India launch. The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 was just introduced in the nation, with a price tag of Rs. 1,44,990.

It is available for purchase through the Lenovo India official website, Lenovo exclusive stores, and various offline outlets around the nation. The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 comes with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, an Octa-core CPU with up to 4.4GHz clock speed and 16MB of L3 cache. A 71WHr battery, a 720p web camera, and a 15.6-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate are among the other features.

