LIC IPO: Govt may cut LIC IPO size by 40% on Ukraine war

Because of the conflict in Ukraine, the government may reduce the amount of the LIC IPO by 40%. Because of the Ukraine crisis, Life Insurance Corporation, which is slated to list on stock exchanges shortly, may have its IPO reduced by 40% compared to previous forecasts because of the Ukraine crisis, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing people familiar with the situation.

The organization is thinking of cutting its budget from Rs 55,000-60,000 crore to Rs 30,000 crore. Furthermore, it is usual to finalize the IPO planning this week. LIC released its draft papers for a maiden stock offering on February 13th (IPO).

The government has until May 12 to launch the LIC IPO without filing new papers with the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and if it misses the deadline, LIC must file new papers with SEBI containing the results of the December quarter as well as an update to the installed esteem.

The issue of 31.66 crore shares in the country’s largest backup plan was scheduled for March but was postponed due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The issue will save retail financial supporters 35% of their investment, policyholders 10%, and the LIC 5% of their participation.

The LIC IPO would provide a significant portion of the current fiscal year’s removal benefits. Divestment receipts are expected to reach Rs 65,000 crore in 2022-23, up from Rs 13,531 crore in the previous fiscal year.

In April, the government announced intentions to raise Rs 50,000 crore by selling around 7% of the country’s largest private insurance company. According to the publication, the ongoing stock deal indicators are at 5%, valuing LIC at over Rs 6 lakh crore.

According to people familiar with the matter, India is aiming to raise Rs 30,000 crore ($3.9 billion) through a maiden sale of stock by Life Insurance Corp., which is usually 40% lower than previous predictions due to the crisis in Ukraine.

According to the source, who declined to be identified since the IPO discussions were secret, the state-claimed security powerhouse, which is also India’s biggest indigenous monetary financial supporter, is now valued at around Rs 6 lakh cr. Government estimates place the guarantor’s worth at over Rs 17 lakh crore. An email from the money service requesting input was not swiftly replied to.

The government had planned to float LIC in the previous fiscal year, which ended March 31, but had to postpone the sale when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused a market defeat.

The 66-year-old company leads India’s protection sector with over 280 million agreements. In 2020, the most recent year for which numbers are available, it was the fifth-largest total safety net provider in terms of insurance payment collection.

According to those who begged not to be identified since the talks are confidential, authorities want to finish the posting – which will, in any case, be India’s largest – in the next fourteen days. According to reports, LIC would be valued at more than Rs 6 lakh crore.

Financial backers have recently grown extremely risk-averse. Following roadshows, we realized that stating a high valuation upfront was insignificant. Following the posting, a greater valuation may be discovered. All things considered, the public authority will control around 95 percent of the issue in any situation.