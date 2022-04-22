Lincoln Star Concept designed for those preferring to be chauffeured

That appears to be slightly paired back in this current iteration: three new fully electric vehicles by 2025 and a fourth by 2026. Lincoln also notes that it recently reported its best annual global sales in 21 years, up 7 percent over 2021. The company says it plans to “build on its momentum with the recent launches of the all-new Zephyr in China and the new Navigator in North America.”

Other features

The Lincoln Star Concept is also meant to excite customers about what’s coming down the pike. The automaker claims the concept will use “design, light, displays, scents, and sounds to create an immersive experience for clients.” That will include three distinct mood settings that combine digital graphics, lighting, and a variety of fragrances to help transport passengers to a calmer state of mind.

The mood settings include, “Coastal Morning uses gentle, oceanic sounds, a fragrance of sea mist and the soft, warm glow of the sun with dynamic lighting throughout to replicate a stroll on the beach at sunrise.” Carriage doors, a frunk that extends out like a drawer for added storage, a full suite of sensory interior moods, and a sleek, aerodynamic profile that feels more Faraday Future than Ford. As it’s just a concept, Lincoln isn’t releasing any details about the powertrain, battery, range, or charging. We can assume that the luxury brand will work hand-in-glove with its parent company, Ford, which is gearing up to start delivering its hotly anticipated F-150 Lightning pickup truck to customers.

“Mindful Vitality is meant to reenergize the senses, with invigorating, upbeat audio, dynamic abstract artwork, soft, glowing lighting, and a flowery fragrance throughout. Evening Chill mirrors dusk using a calming night soundtrack coordinated with night sky video and an evergreen fragrance.”- These are also included in the mood settings.

