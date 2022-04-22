Stocks to Watch: Barbeque Nation, HCL Tech, ITC, Paytm

Ten Stocks that you should have to focus on on Friday-

ITC:

ITC Ltd. has agreed on partial price increases on its journal goods, as one of India’s largest creators of rapid consumer products seeks to limit purchaser annoyance, a high-ranking representative stated Thursday. The words from Kolkata-based ITC, which earns 28 percent of its revenue from the sale of consumer products such as chips, snacks, and cleansers, came on the heels of its smaller rival Nestle India Ltd’s pessimistic view of growing information costs.

TVS Motor:

TVS Motor Company said on Thursday that it has invested 100 million pounds (about 995 crores) in Norton Motorcycles, Britain’s most well-known motorcycle bike brand, which it will acquire in April 2020. Norton Motorcycles were purchased by Televisions Motor Company for 16 million pounds (about 153 crores).

TATA Communications:

Digital availability agreements firm Tata Communications reported a 22% increase in unified benefit at 365 crores for the quarter ended March 2022 on Thursday. The business had enrolled a benefit of 299.2 crores in the same time the previous year.

Future Retail:

A group of moneylenders representing the majority of the advances to debt-laden Future Group rejected a proposal to sell its retail, discount, and planned operations resources to Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd on Thursday after the Reliance Industries Ltd unit cut the arrangement esteem in an unexpected move, two people familiar with the development said.

ICICI Lombard General:

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company disclosed a 10% fall in net benefit at 313 crores for the last quarter ended March 2022 on Thursday. In the fiscal year 2020-21, the non-life safety net provider had a net profit of 346 crores.

Grill Nation:

Through an open market exchange, investment firm Menu Pvt Ltd acquired a 1.30 percent share in the casual dining chain Barbeque Nation for around 59 crores. Pro financial backer Ashish Ramesh Kacholia and Everest Finance and Investment Company were among those who received shares in the Bengaluru-based casual dining franchise.

L&T Technology Services:

L&T Technology Services announced a 34.7 percent increase in a consolidated net benefit to 262 crores for the quarter ended March 2022 on Thursday. At the same time the previous year, the business had a net profit of 194.5 crores.

Rallis India:

Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, reported a combined loss of 14 crore for the March quarter due to various issues, particularly in the seeds sector, on Thursday. Rallis India stated in a BSE filing that the business made a combined profit after expenses of 8 crores in the previous fiscal year’s comparative quarter.

Paytm:

Paytm’s parent company, One97 Communications, released a shareholding report on Thursday, revealing that retail owners had more than quadrupled their interest in the firm. According to the regulatory filing, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) boosted its holding in Paytm from 1.57 percent to 1.71 percent in the quarter ending March 2022.

HCL Technologies:

IT services firm HCL Technologies reported a more than threefold increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2022 at 3,593 crores on Thursday, as it struck an optimistic tone about the “buoyant” market environment and “strong momentum across verticals and service lines” to guide for 12-14 percent revenue growth in FY23. HCL Tech anticipates revenue growth of 12-14 percent in constant currency for fiscal 2023, citing a “strong” market environment. For the fiscal year 2022-23, the HCLT board has declared an interim dividend of 18 per equity share of 2 each.