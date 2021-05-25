List of the 10 best Play’n GO slots to play online

There are really a lot of quality video game providers on the world market. Here we will talk about a lot of things that will surely interest slot fans, but most of all, you will see what rating (and assessment) Play’n GO slots received after testing the games we reviewed and which can be played on the best Play’n GO casinos. You will find this just below the brief description we give each game.

If you plan to go straight into the action, read our review of the games’ features. We explained it for each game…

Play the Best Play’n Go Slots Online

Play Book of Dead Slot (96.21 % RTP)

The first impression of Book of Dead is that the game is something like a new twist in the hit game Book of Ra. There are pros and cons to the Book of Dead. We define the £ 250 Jackpot Coin as one of the main features for Play’n GO slot fans. Give it a try, you might win it already in the first hand.

Although Egyptian-themed slots are not new to the industry and punters, this one seems to achieve all the high marks. It contains 5 reels, 10 paylines, standard currency symbols, and even the ability to spin for free. Finally, the high volatility of the game presupposes large winnings. Keep that in mind.

Reactoonz Slot (96.00 % RTP)

Realctoonz is great! The screen is so full of animated action that you will forget that your came to the casino and sat at the slot with a goal to win. There is so much graphics and animation in this slot. But don’t worry, you will always be up to date with what is going on in the game. Whenever the bonus is activated, its name is announced. Try the game and find out why it is one of the most popular Play’n GO slots.

If you long for a truly amazing online experience, Reactoonz could be exactly what you are looking for. As already mentioned, the gameplay is very dynamic. “Gargantoon” can appear on reels at any time as a giant wild symbol or as a number of small wild animals. Both scenarios might end in epic victories for the punter.

Moon Princess Slot (96.00 % RTP)

Moon Princess has one of the best RTPs when it comes to Play’n GO slots, and it is not even its biggest selling point. What seems to us to be the most important virtue is its compatibility with mobile phones. Moon Princess can be played on a number of devices and operating systems. Try it and see for yourself.

As you can already guess, the game determines the type of player, and those are the ones who like cartoons. If this is true for the game theme, the same cannot be said for the bonuses. We believe that all punters can and will enjoy bonuses, which include free spins, a kind of bonus phase, and a mini-game.

Fire Joker Slot (96.00 % RTP)

If you like an evergreen classic with three reels, then you have found the perfect solution for your taste. Still, you must have thought now that there should be something more tangible that makes the Fire Joker unique and one of the most popular Play’n GO slots. Your instinct is good.

The first thing you should pay attention to is the fluidity of betting restrictions. Credits of 0.05 to 100 can be put into play in each move. As the game favors classic slots, there are no free spins. But, surprisingly, there is a re-spin function. Add neat graphics to all that and you will start to understand why this is one of the recommended Play’n GO slots.

Rich Wilde and the Tome of Madness (96.59 % RTP)

It may look like a standard 5 x 5 Play’n GO slot machine at first glance but it is not. It offers free spins and a bonus round. All of this, along with the mysterious, masterfully crafted scenery, makes it top-notch in the online niche. But don’t just take our word for it, try the game.

The larger number of wild symbols is ideal for the game of such a name. All of them can replace other symbols, thus completing the winning combinations. This dynamic is part of the reason why Tome of Madness is considered the pinnacle of Play’n GO RTP slots. You will notice that the more you win, the more features it triggers, resulting in even more wins. It resembles a snowball effect. The game is really awesome.

Gunslinger: Reloaded (96.00 % RTP)

Here is one of the Play’n GO mobile slots we recommend to fans of NetEnt’s famous Dead or Alive. Is there anything better to provoke a player’s curiosity other than 10 unconventional paylines?

As for the gameplay itself, before you get out of Dodge City, you need to know your faithful companions – free spins. Up to 10 of those are available, waiting to be activated. To make things a little more exciting, the Play’n GO developers have added a symbol that expands and increases your winnings when activated.

Blinged Slot (94.27 % RTP)

This is one of the latest editions of a game software developer that this article is about. It is one of the top 5 Play’n GO games that looks unpretentious but has the characteristics of a top-notch slot machine. Blinged justifies its reputation with four features: replicas, savages, dispersions, and multipliers.

Scattered brilliant diamonds work in a unique way on online slots. Only one of them is required to award a free spin. If three scatters come to the reels, you will get 5 winning spins. It seems fair to us, it will probably work for you too…

Sticky Joker Slot (96.74 % RTP)

This fairly simplified Play’n GO slot is a sequel to the Fire Joker. As for the appearance, you have the standard of the classic genre of fruit slots, three rings, and three rows. The single-digit trend continues with paylines: 5 fixed combinations that can save you money. The game is simple enough to become a ‘feast’ for gamblers.

The chance of winning big wins with Sticky Joker is no joke at all. It has one of the highest Play’n GO rankings on RTP. If you drop 4 wild symbols on the reels, the Multiplier Wheel feature is activated. In addition, Lucky 7 is a money symbol that brings you the most, which is 5 times more than your stake.

Legacy of Dead Slot (94.51 % RTP)

If it didn’t crack, don’t fix it – is the motto of this game. The plot of Legacy of Dead takes place in an Egyptian tomb. Unique visual elements make this title a prime candidate for one of the most popular Play’n GO slots.

The payout chart shows the payout scale of the high volatility slot. This is even more obvious in the case of the symbol of the tomb chamber of the golden mummy. Five such symbols on the payline will bring you 5,000 times the stakes. There is also a free spin feature to suppress high volatility.

Saxon Slot (94.22 % RTP)

This one is for heavy metal lovers. Although at first glance, they are there only for the sake of decorations, the visual elements of the game serve a purpose and do it well. For example, you will never go wrong with the joker symbol, which always takes the whole reel. Other symbols are also easy to recognize. The playing is unique in a way that, while playing, you can listen to the greatest Saxon hits.

There is not one but two symbols that move balls that spin freely. These are Singer and Motorcycle Scatters. Up to 15 free spins can be awarded. Re-triggers are also possible. Another interesting dynamic is that stacking symbols increases the winning multiplier by 1 while stacking wild symbols increases it by 2.