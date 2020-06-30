The Ultimate Online Casino Guide

Since the launch of the first online casinos in the mid-1990s, gaming fans have been enjoying their favourite slots and table games reproduced in digital form. A host of technological innovations have helped to boost the reputation of online casino gaming, from mobile developments to the use of AI and the latest in immersive sound and graphics.

But for some the online casino world remains a confusing place. With so many options out there, and new casinos coming online every week, where should you start? To help you get to grips with this exciting sector of the leisure industry, here is our ultimate online casino guide.

What is an Online Casino?

An online casino is effectively a recreation of the ultimate land based casino experience in the online space. But the ability to offer their games digitally means that casino owners are able to provide a much wider selection of games and facilities than you will find even in the most sophisticated Vegas casino, utilising a host of technology from AI to encrypted payments to enhance your experience. You can even play your favourite casino titles on the go thanks to mobile casinos.

What Games can I Play?

If you’re a fan of old fashioned fruit machine slots, European Roulette or video poker, you can find them all, and more, on the best online casino sites. Most sites, such as Winner Casino will offer you a wide choice of games, with hundreds of slots ranging from retro three-reel titles to the latest in movie-themed high definition slots games. Table game classics from blackjack to roulette are popular with online slots players, and some sites will even provide live casino gaming, with real life dealers.

Are Online Casinos Safe?

Safety is a big concern when you’re embarking on any online transaction, and it is natural to be concerned about casino safety. You can ensure peace of mind when you’re playing on an online casino by only choosing sites that are fully regulated and licensed by a reputable authority such as the UK Gambling Commission. The best online casino sites also protect their customers with SSL encryption technology and have their games regularly audited for fairness.

Online Casino Bonuses

Most online casinos will offer bonuses to attract and retain customers. These range from generous welcome bonuses to reloads and reward schemes. It is important to check out the terms and conditions associated with any online casino bonus to ensure that you know what you are signing up for, but by checking out a number of sites before you commit to a bonus deal, you can find a deal that will enhance and boost your online casino gaming experience.

How to Get the Most out of Online Casinos

Playing at online casinos should be fun. Look for a casino that offers reliable customer service, reputable licensing and a wide selection of attractive games. Above all, remember to set limits on your play, in terms of time and money. Gambling can be addictive and it is important to take precautions to ensure that your online casino gaming experience remains safe.