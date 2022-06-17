Logan Claims, “Jake Paul is poor after the crypto market implosion.”

Cryptocurrency is in no mood to get up.

Since the market crash in May, the cryptocurrency has been affected devastatingly and seems to be in no mood to get back up. Many crypto experts believe that, “Crypto Winter” is nearing day by day, as crypto remains low in the market. The possibility of recession in America, the UK-Russian war has all massively contributed in the downfall of cryptocurrency in the recent times.

Bitcoin which is the topmost cryptocurrency in terms of market cap is also falling at a rapid pace, and is about to touch the value of $20,000, the lowest since December 2020. The fall in bitcoin, has only influenced other cryptocurrencies to fall and since then, there has been no improvement in the market.

Crypto-players losing millions and billions in the market.

It is well known by now that, the crypto investors are facing huge and devastating loses from the market. Not only investors, but also, the institutions dealing in cryptocurrency, the crypto exchanges are also facing the back lash. The companies dealing in cryptocurrencies have gone to the extent of firing people and rescinding from job offers to cut the costs of the company to survive in such a volatile market.

Jake Paul’s experience in crypto.

The conversation about Jake Paul and his link with crypto began after Logan who also happens to be his brother, used quotes referring to Jake’s boxing career. Though the co hosts of the show, George Janko and Mike Majlak jumped in to defend the young vlogger, Logan claimed that all his efforts and the earnings from the fights in the ring had gone down in vain.

Although it appears as if Logan is exaggerating Jake’s financial situation as he is one of the most renowned athletes in the sport and he made it to the top ten highest paid athletes under 25, it is true that Logan must have lost a big chunk of his finance in the market implosion.

Jake Paul’s rant on president Joe Biden.

Biden accomplishments 1. Highest gas prices

2. Worst inflation

3. Plummeting crypto prices

4. Highest rent prices ever

5. Created new incomprehensible language If you’re reading this and voted for Biden and you still don’t regret it then you are the American problem. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 12, 2022

In the tweet, it is clearly evident that, Jake Paul is cheesed off by the way Joe Biden is functioning and making decisions for the country. He went on to exclaim in the tweet that, Biden’s massive accomplishments till date are – High Gas prices, Worst inflation, Plummeting crypto prices and many more. He also went on to quote that, “If a person reads this tweet, and voted for Biden and the person still doesn’t regret the decision of voting for Biden, then he is the America’s biggest problem.”