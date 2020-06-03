Logistics solutions provider LetsTransport secured INR 10 crore

Blacksoil Capital has infused INR 10 crore in LetsTransport, a marketplace for fulfilling intracity last-mile deliveries.

The startup is founded by the IIT-Kharagpur Alumni, Pushkar Singh, Sudarshan Ravi, and Ankit Parasher. It offers last-mile, techno logistics solutions for intracity deliveries.

LetsTransport offers urban logistics solutions to an enterprise by offering technology-enabled intraregional transportation services. It enabled enterprise clients to book flights truck and manage bookings for a distance of around 300 km.

“We are continuously scaling our network and improving our capabilities to help streamline urban logistics for enterprises in these trying times when enterprise businesses are increasingly looking to partner with organised logistics players to enable direct to consumer deliveries,” LetsTransport Co-founder and CEO Pushkar Singh, said.

