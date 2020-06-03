Knorish secured $3,23,000 from a clutch of angel investors

Knorish, a Delhi based SaaS startup, has now secured $323000 as a part of its Pre-Series A funding round, as a follow up the seed funding round secured in the month of December last year from 100X.VC.

The new round also saw participation from the Standard Greases Family Group and Uday Sodhi.

The platform offers a host of features such as course builder, powerful website builder tool, and pre-integrated payment gateways to automate payment collection, along with the hundreds of other tools to quickly launch online businesses and academics.

“The best way to do business currently is by going online. Not only do Knorish customers stand to discover newer avenues for revenue, but they will find more users for their training content from around the world faster,” Kinner N Sacchdev, Co-founder of Knorish said.

