Logitech’s latest dock is geared toward those who work from home

Logitech has unveiled a new all-in-one docking station designed to make video conferencing more convenient for home workers.

When it comes this winter, the business’s new Logi Dock will be certified for Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom, according to the company.

The Logi Dock not only provides a centralized hub for remote and hybrid workers to plug in all of their devices, but it also includes one-touch meeting controls and a built-in speakerphone for video conversations.

In a news statement, Scott Wharton, General Manager and Vice President of Logitech Video Collaboration, stated how the Logi Dock is the consequence of the firm looking more closely at the demands of those who work from home:

“When the pandemic hit, we spent an incredible amount of time with our end users to understand their needs and pain points in a work-from-home world. The result was Logi Dock. This is a disruptive, simple, and modern docking solution along with key collaboration features like one-touch-to-join and better mute control. And not insignificantly, it turns our cluttered ‘rats nest’ of cabling into the elegant workspace we all aspire to have.”

Logi Dock is designed to assist clean your desktop by offering a single connecting point for all of your gadgets, which might interfere with workers’ day-to-day productivity.

Up to five USB peripherals and two monitors can be connected to the dock, which can also charge a laptop up to 100W. Logitechn’s new dock can eliminate extra wires, dongles, and needless chargers with just one cable connection from Logi Dock to your laptop, giving your workstation a neater, more organized look.

Thanks to Logitech’s Logi Tune software, Logi Dock will also interact with your calendar. The Logi Dock will light up to let you know when a meeting is about to begin, and you can join by tapping the dock. You can use the Logi Dock as a speaker for your PC or other Bluetooth-enabled device if you’re not using it for meetings.

Two USB-A 3.0 ports, two USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a DisplayPort, an HDMI port, USB-C upstream, a Kensington lock slot, and a Bluetooth connection button are all found on the back of the Logi Dock. There’s also a USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 port on the side.

Logi Dock also has an advantage in terms of sound quality, as the gadget is developed with enterprise-grade audio. For conference calls, users can use the noise-cancelling speakerphone, which subsequently switches to a Zone Wireless headset or Zone True Wireless earbuds for private talks. When not in a meeting, the dock’s speakers can be utilized to play music.

When it launches this winter, the Logi Dock will be available in graphite and white, with an MSRP of $399 (about £289).