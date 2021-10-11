Lucid Air experience identifies Lucid’s Flagship from rest of the crowd

Lucid Air experience as posted by the first user, says that the premium experience is something that is nowhere found in the crowd. Not in Tesla, or Ford, or any other EV. The new leading-edge technology isn’t anywhere similar to Tesla, but builts on it as a car.

The vehicle when pushed for the maximum power, was around 1,111hp then the car had a quick burst of more than a few seconds. It was at the speed of 0-60mph within 2.5 seconds. Furthermore, the air propulsion system is said to have sharpness and eagerness. That is not something that we can find in a Tesla or a Porsche Taycan.

Another key aspect of Lucid Air is comfort. During the rising and handling of the vehicle, the drive was smooth. Being a car with a curb weight of 5,050 pounds, the driver felt a little weight at the back. Furthermore, the vehicle has no air suspension. Initially, Lucid Air was considered to be built with an air suspension as Tesla cars have. However, due to the reason being predictability, the company decided against it. It would affect ride and handling if the air suspension with a coil and air spring is installed.