Mad Max Supports Bitcoin, Says “I despise how central banks are destroying our money and economy’’

Maxime Bernier, a Canadian politician and the leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) popularly known as “Mad Max,” says he supports bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. “I despise how central banks are destroying our money and economy.’’ Cryptos should be encouraged because they’re a new and innovative way to combat this problem, he added.

According to an EKOS poll, the PPC that is the People’s Party of Canada has 9% national support, which is greater than the Green Party but far lower than Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party and Erin O’Toole’s Conservative Party, each of which has approximately 30%.

Mad Max supports Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies

Bernier tweeted Tuesday: ‘’Many people are asking if I support bitcoin and cryptos. Of course, I do! I hate how central banks are destroying our money and economy’’. Bernier has long been outspoken about how his government’s policies harm the economy and its citizens.

“Yes, continue to print money, debase the dollar, force all prices higher, impoverish the poorest, fund Trudeau’s gigantic deficit, distort the economy, fuel the housing bubble, and artificially boost the stock market, you moronic Keynesian bureaucrats, you moronic Keynesian bureaucrats,” he tweeted on June 9.

The tweet was in response to the Bank of Canada maintaining its policy rate until the inflation target is met in a sustainable manner.

In August of last year, he tweeted in response to news that the Federal Reserve of the United States had made a substantial commitment to raising inflation. He wrote, “These insane Keynesian bureaucrats will do everything in their power to dilute the purchasing power of your dollars and make you poorer. The Bank of Canada studied the same strategy some years ago and may implement it as well,” Maxime Bernier said at the time.

What are your thoughts on Bernier’s remarks and support for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.

