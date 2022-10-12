Make Cash From Old Electronics

What if you could go into every cupboard, closet and drawer in your home and instead of the old, discarded electronic device that was there, you found cash instead? Wouldn’t that be a great day? That is exactly what selling your old devices online can do. This doesn’t just mean cell phones, tablets, and computers, but anything electronic, like old video game consoles, video doorbells and microwaves. There is a huge shift in the electronics industry to finding ways to reuse those electronics that are not being used and recycling them to make new products. You can benefit from this shift by selling your electronics to companies that buy them and offer cash in exchange.

How do you sell your old electronics?

Sell to a company like Gizmogo

When you are looking to sell your used electronics, the best place to start searching is online. There are many companies out there that will take your used device and give you cash for it. Companies like Gizmogo will make the process effortless and give you the best market value for your items.

Other benefits of using Gizmogo to sell your electronics include:

Free shipping – when Gizmogo receives your order to sell on their website, they will send you a shipping waybill for UPS or USPS so you can box up your items and send them for free. Once they receive them, they will evaluate the value.

Professional estimate – The experts at Gizmogo will evaluate your device or devices and give you a cash value that is good for 15 days. If you decide not to take the money, Gizmogo will ship your items back to you at no charge.

Fast payment – if you accept the offer, then you could receive your payment in as little as 24 hours using one of the transfer methods offered.

Secure data – Gizmogo will never leave your personal data on our device. It is a good idea to back it up before sending the product to them because once you accept the offer, they wipe the unit clean so it is back to the factory presets.

Find an appropriate online marketplace

If you are looking to sell your product yourself, it is a good idea to find a suitable marketplace for electronic devices. Sites like Craigslist and eBay are two excellent examples of seller marketplaces where you can post your item for sale. Other marketplace sites include Kijiji and Facebook marketplace. These sites will give you a forum to post pictures and a description of your device and give you the platform to receive direct messages from interested buyers.

Sell your old electronics for gift cards and credits

If you are ok with receiving gift cards in exchange for your item, you can send a picture and description to sites like Amazon and Apple which will give you an amount for trade-in. The amount will not be paid in cash but rather as a credit on their sites so you can make purchases or put the credit towards the newest Apple product that is going to be released.

When it comes to making cash for your electronics, it is much easier than you might think. The companies that recycle old technology have made it effortless in the hopes that more people will use this method to discard their items. If everyone recycled their old phones, tablets, and iPods, there would be less leeching into the ground, less mining of virgin materials, and more products being made with 100% recycled materials. It seems like a no-brainer when you add on making some quick cash too!