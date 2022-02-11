Maple: Everything you need to know

Over the past couple of years, we have witnessed a lot of industries coming and going but only a few of them were able to mark their presence in the global marketplace and one such industry which has swiftly risen and managed to become one of the most valuable industries of all time is the crypto world. This particular industry has had a surge in its growth and popularity recently and has been more than successful in luring in potential investors from all across the globe.

Having said that, I believe, most of you are already familiar with the basics of the industry but, if for some reason that’s still not the case, let me help you with that first.

Crypto is nothing but a blockchain-based platform that is known to be decentralized to its very core. Being decentralized, the crypto world is more than capable of working outside the overall control and jurisdiction of central authorities and can work freely without any unnecessary government interferences.

Also, this virtual asset of yours can very well be used for a variety of purposes including the purchase and sale of goods and services as well as for the purpose of trade and exchange over crypto exchanges online

For those of you who have been following crypto since when it was first introduced, you might agree with me on the fact that, when the industry was first recognized, there were not many currencies you could have chosen from, and frankly not many investors were willing to invest in digital currencies back then either, which is understandable as investors had mixed feeling about the safety of their investments and the return they would get for the amount spent.

On the contrary, looking around today, there are numerous currencies available in the marketplace for you to choose from, with newer ones coming in every day and tons of new investors joining in with each passing hour.

In addition to this, as mentioned, crypto has been a success for quite some time now and you should probably be aware that, some of the major contributing factors for this success include its portability, the convenience it offers, negligible response time, real-time updates, ease of use, high-profit margins as well as its overall uncertainty and volatility of course.

Speaking of being volatile, it is worth noting that, the price fluctuations in the industry are almost instant which makes it even more difficult to predict and thus makes the entire thing much riskier, even for experts on the field. Also, when investing in virtual currencies, keep in mind that, if the crypto world is providing you with an opportunity to make quick money and earn huge profit, if not done right, you could also end up having significant losses as well

As mentioned, there are a lot of currencies available today in the marketplace, and some of the most popular ones for you to pick from including Ethereum, PancakeSwap, Cardano, Bitcoin, Polkadot, EverGrow Coin, Dogecoin, as well as Binance Coin to name just a few of course.

Not just that, as per the chatter amongst some of the leading experts on the field, it has come to our notice that, crypto is rapidly progressing towards completely revolutionizing the global payment system and from where I stand, it looks like it has already started to do so as many merchants and businesses have started accepting crypto as an official mode of payment from their customers.

Now that you have a brief backstory about the crypto world, you will be able to have a much better understanding of what we have with us today, Maple. To know more, I suggest you read further!

Everything to know about Maple (MPL)

Maple or as commonly referred to as MPL is nothing but a decentralized corporate credit market that is known to offer borrowers transparent as well as efficient financing which has been completed entirely on-chain. In other words, Maple is a protocol that is said to enable undercollateralized loans for several institutional borrowers.

Not just that, for various liquidity providers, Maple is known to offer a source for sustainable yield with the help of lending to diversified pools of crypto’s premium institutions.

In addition to this, the team at Maple says that, the economic potential of the future can only be fulfilled by harnessing global capital as well as applying it to the areas of greatest opportunity. As mentioned, users on the platform can easily access fixed income yield opportunities on Maple by simply depositing capital into liquidity pools.

Speaking of pools, know that, these pools are known to be managed by experienced investors known as Pool delegates, who are appointed in order to manage these pools and are required to perform due diligence and set terms with borrowers.

Before moving on any further, it is probably worth noting that, MPL is known to be the native utility token of the Maple platform, which as a matter of fact can be used for a variety of purposes on the platform itself like enabling token holders to simply participate in governance, stake insurance to liquidity pools as well as share in fee revenues.

Coming back to the topic, as per the platform’s official website, Maple Finance is simply an institutional capital marketplace that is said to be powered by commonly known blockchain technology. Also, Maple’s mission is to redefine capital markets with the help of virtual assets and in order to do that and more, the platform expands the virtual economy by just providing under-collateralized lending for several institutional borrowers as well as fixed-income opportunities for lenders.

Furthermore, various institutional borrowers which are looking for transparent as well as efficient financing on the chain can easily request capital on Maple and use it to leverage their reputations in order to borrow under-collateralized without having any sort of constant fear of margin calls or even liquidation for that matter.

Pool Delegates as talked about earlier, conduct due diligence and agree on terms with Borrowers before having to fund loans from their designated liquidity pool. Moreover, Liquidity providers are known to earn a sustainable yield via diversified exposure to crypto’s premium institutions and are said to enjoy a set-and-forget solution as diligence, conducted by these delegates.

Other than this, the Maple crypto is presently ranked just outside of the top five-hundred tokens in terms of market capitalization and as a result, this becomes one such token that has been closely looked at by potential investors from all across the world.

Lastly, talking about some unique use cases of the token, it is worth mentioning that, this network is said to provide a decentralized corporate credit market and companies can essentially compete efficiently as well as transparent financing on the blockchain.

Now that we have talked much about Maple, some of you must be wondering, whether or not it is a good idea to invest in the platform? If that’s the case, then let’s find out, shall we?

Investing in Maple (MPL)

As of today, the price of Maple is about 17.31 US dollars with a twenty-four-hour trading volume of 13,816,141. Not just that, in just the past twenty-four hours, the value of Maple has been up by 14.47 percent, and with the current market cap of 75,041,636 US dollars, MPL is currently placed at #465 position as per the CoinMarketCap rankings.

Also, it is worth mentioning that, the current circulating supply of Maple is 4,335,284 MPL coins, with a maximum lifetime supply of the token being 10,000,000 MPL coins. In just the past week alone, the price of the platform has risen by 16.29 percent.

Reading so far, you must have gotten a fair understanding of the platform and by now, you should be able to figure out on your own whether or not investing in Maple is the right thing for you to do. Seeing what it has to offer when combined with its performance in the recent past as well as its plans for the near future, I certainly believe that Maple can prove to be a profitable investment in the near future, which is likely to provide you with higher returns and it is a possibility that your current investment may increase in value. But again, nothing can be said or sure!

If still not convinced, see it this way that, if say you buy Maple worth a hundred dollars today, you will receive nearly 5.766 MPL. According to the analysis done by experts on the field, after five years of your investment, the return is expected to be about +251.44 percent and thus, your current hundred-dollar investment will be nearly 351.44 US dollars in 2027.

As mentioned at the very beginning, crypto is a highly volatile marketplace and is extremely uncertain. Thus, It is very important for you to understand the fact that just like any other currency in the crypto marketplace, Maple does have its own risks as well and you should invest only if you are willing to take those risks and bear any and all losses if at all necessary.

If you are wondering, where can you buy Maple? Let me help you with that. Currently, Maple is available on all major crypto exchanges but, some of the popular exchanges that have MPL listed on them include Gate.io, Huobi Global, Coinbase Exchange, BKEX as well as AEX to name a few.

In conclusion, what are your thoughts on Maple? Do let us know in the comments area below. To know more about various cryptocurrencies, do check out other articles we have on our website. Thank you for your time & if you found our content informative, do share it with your investor friends!

Also read: Saitama Inu: Everything you need to know