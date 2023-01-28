McDonalds returns on Twitter, will other Big Brands be lured back to the platform?

Is McDonalds going to be the lucky charm of Elon Musk? Mcdonalds has made a return on Twitter. This is one of the best news for Musk after a long period. Since Elon Musk took control of the social media platform last October 27, 2022, things have gradually worsened.

50 out of the top 100 marketers on Twitter have stopped doing so. According to Media Matters for America research, these 50 advertisers have spent about $2 billion on Twitter ads since 2020 and more than $750 million only in 2022.

According to the report released on Tuesday, seven new companies have reduced their advertising to nearly nothing. Since 2020, these businesses have given Twitter more than $255 million. Chevy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., Ford, Jeep, Kyndryl, Merck & Co., and Novartis AG all made announcements concerning the suspension of Twitter advertisements, or it was rumoured and confirmed that they had done so. The others stopped using the site to advertise for a “substantial amount of time” due to direct outreach, controversies, and media buyer cautions.

According to the report, Twitter CEO Elon Musk has “continued his rash of unsafe brand actions”, such as amplifying conspiracy theories, unilaterally reinstating banned accounts like that of former President Donald Trump, courting and engaging with far-right accounts, and implementing a haphazard verification scheme that allowed extremists and scammers to buy a blue check. This is despite the reported losses in advertising revenue.

Apple begun advertising on Twitter

Amazon and Apple are the newest users of the Twitter network, which is once again being used by large corporations for advertising. After fixing any looming security flaws in the social media company’s ad networks, Amazon intends to resume advertising on Twitter at roughly $100 million annually, according to media reports.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, also stated in a Twitter spaces chat that Apple Inc. has begun advertising on the platform. When Reuters asked Amazon, Apple, and Twitter for comments on the situation, none of them did so right away. It can’t be denied that among the other big companies, McDonalds is also the one to return on Twitter. McDonalds tweeted by asking, “what did I miss”. The Twitter CEO replied by tweeting, “Oh hi lol.” This was not it a user shared Musk’s post in which he said that he would eat a happy meal on tv if McDonalds accepted the dogecoin. While sharing the post, the user asked, “Is this offer still open?”

Oh hi lol — Mr. Tweet (@elonmusk) January 27, 2023

Is this offer still open? pic.twitter.com/lTE4wdl0jf — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 27, 2023

On the other hand, McDonald’s did not respond to the adoption of Dogecoin as a payment method seriously, saying, “only if Tesla accepts Grimacecoin.” Interestingly, there wasn’t a coin at that time with that name. Instead, quick-thinking individuals quickly produced the coin, which later increased by 285,000%.

McDonald’s has yet to react to a tweet from Musk. However, it appears more likely that the fast food chain is only using its tweets to gain free attention and interact with the crypto community. Beyond tweets, the international firm has yet to demonstrate an interest in cryptocurrencies.