MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ Chipset Smartphones will not be coming to India in 2022

The Dimensity 9000 is Mediatek’s mid-cycle replacement to its 2022 flagship chipset. The Dimensity 9000+ replaces the 9000 in a manner similar to what Qualcomm has done in previous years, although unlike Qualcomm, the new chip does not feature many advances over its predecessor.

The Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ is the latest top smartphone CPU, seeming to compete with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Dimensity 9000+ is a speed binned Dimensity 9000 that is expected to be deployed by significant smartphone OEMs in the near future.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ Chipset – Here is what we know

The primary distinction between the Dimensity 9000+ and Dimensity 9000 is a faster-clocked prime core in the chipset, which the firm claims would improve performance. This is a new 3.2GHz Cortex X2 core, as opposed to the Dimensity 9000’s 3GHz Cortex X2 core.

The Vivo X80 is currently the only smartphone with the Dimensity 9000 SoC on the market. Still, a few other manufacturers will likely debut handsets with the Dimensity 9000 SoC in the following weeks. There are also rumors that Dimensity 9000+ SoC-powered smartphones will be released in the near future.

According to our source, India will not see a smartphone powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ SoC anytime soon. In reality, the insider revealed that a Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ SoC-powered smartphone may not be available until early 2023.

The main distinction between the Dimensity 9000+ and the Dimensity 9000 is the CPU clock speed. The Dimensity 9000+’s primary core is still based on the ARM Cortex X2 microarchitecture and can now reach 3.2GHz. The increased clock speed should boost single-core performance as well as gaming performance.

Additionally, the Dimensity 9000+ is one of the very few smartphone processors to offer LPDDR5x type RAM, which would be touted to become even more power-efficient than LPDDR5, as well as the CPU, handles up to 320MP of image processing as well as video recording.

Welcome to the next level of incredible with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+. #Dimensity9000plus delivers a boost in performance over the Dimensity 9000 & designed to power an edge in gaming, photography, videography, and performance. https://t.co/aM60lyH79P pic.twitter.com/XoYvgkFWeI — MediaTek (@MediaTek) June 22, 2022

More powerful than the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC?

The Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ SoC directly competes with the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. On the primary core, both processors employ the same Cortex X2 microarchitecture with a max clock speed of 3.2GHz.

Furthermore, both the Dimensity 9000+ and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoCs are manufactured by TSMC utilizing their proprietary 4nm technology.

As a result, both CPUs are predicted to have comparable power efficiency. Qualcomm’s Adreno GPUs have always outperformed Mediatek’s Mali GPU, and we predict a similar result with Qualcomm’s and Snapdragon’s current flagship products.

Also Read: