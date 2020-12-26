No PS5 is now the recent trending on Twitter.

It’s that season again! Foggy mornings, fairy Christmas lights, and of course the gifts. But what is the most demanded gift runs out from stores? It becomes a bummer, right? Well, the same happened when it came to PS5. The scarcity of consoles made it to the trending on Twitter. Gamers from all around the world and other consumers are upset about not getting a next-gen PlayStation 5 console wrapped in a gift sheet. However, instead of crying in a corner, they decided to tweet it and become a memer.

Here’s how it looks-

‘No PS5’ is Trending on Twitter https://t.co/MkUmaUoGxR — Rickey A. Mossow Jr. (@mossow) December 25, 2020

When there’s no ps5 under the Christmas tree. pic.twitter.com/3uwTxlq4vl — WilburforceMoney (@Achow1996) December 25, 2020

For all my homies who ain’t get one 😂🤣 #noPS5 pic.twitter.com/u2xdsiCSzJ — Ichiban Brody🏍 (@AwwBrody7) December 25, 2020

A No PS5 was a bummer this Christmas

It was a written list for Santa to get gamers the PS5 console. Waking up to no PlayStation under the tree was unexpectedly sad. The population of despair hit people is so high that almost 15,000 individuals tweeting so far about how they didn’t get a PlayStation 5 console this Christmas.

My neighbor got a ps5 so this how he going to see me out his window every time #noPS5 pic.twitter.com/8GBiBMEvB5 — Brandon Leyva (@b_sleyva) December 25, 2020

the amount of kids that are going to realize santa isn’t real when there’s no ps5 under their tree tmrw morning pic.twitter.com/skg5ya0nrR — Mícheál (@gynogoblin) December 25, 2020

Went to check under the tree and no PS5 was there pic.twitter.com/2KSqyPG6QU — Aldeezy 🕊 (@xALDO) December 25, 2020

It is being believed that there were bots who first jumped to claim the PlayStation 5 as soon as it rolled out, thereby leaving real people with no Playstation under their Christmas tree. Then, hawkers have been purchasing the same number of PlayStation 5s as they can, with the express reason for exchanging them at an unbelievable exorbitant cost. Paving the way to Christmas, it wasn’t unprecedented to see numerous PS5s recorded available to be purchased on online commercial centers for well over $1,000.

– 0 matches on Tinder ✅ – no PS5 ✅ – no good morning texts ✅ It’s Christmas 😈 — cryptic (@CrypticNotAlone) December 25, 2020

Me when there’s no ps5 sized present under the tree pic.twitter.com/jQgAi8lAX9 — Brendad (@SubvertxNobody) December 22, 2020

Next Christmas, it should be significantly simpler for users to get a PlayStation 5 in the event that they need one. 2021 should see PS5s become all the more promptly accessible, particularly as the underlying publicity subsides and hawkers direct their concentration toward different things. Supply should get up to speed to request, so, all in all it shouldn’t be hard to just stroll into a store and leave with a PlayStation 5. It very well might be many months before that occurs, however getting a PS5 should simply get simpler over the long haul.