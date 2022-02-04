Quantstamp: Everything you need to know

Over the past couple of years, the world of cryptocurrencies has managed to make a separate fanbase, and honestly, it has been more than successful in luring in potential investors from all across the globe and has had a surge in its overall growth and popularity recently, that too at a rate that was never really anticipated, thus helping it to reach greater heights! Not just that, the crypto world has been able to mark its presence worldwide and has gained the trust and support from many along the way.

Having said that, I believe, a majority of you are already familiar with the basics of the industry but, if for some reason that is still not the case, let me help you with that first.

The crypto world is nothing but a decentralized platform that uses blockchain technology for all of its operations. Speaking of blockchain technology, for some of you wondering what it is, blockchain is simply a commonly known technology especially in the world of cryptocurrencies and is responsible for verifying and recording all the transactions that happen over the network and eliminating any and all risk in respect to counterfeiting as well as double-spending for that matter.

Being decentralized, the industry becomes more than capable of stepping outside the overall control jurisdiction of central authorities and can work freely without any unnecessary government interference as well.

In addition to this, unlike when the industry was first introduced, there are pools of currencies available today in the marketplace to choose from with newer ones coming in with each passing day and tons of new investors joining in every hour.

Speaking of a lot of currencies available today in the marketplace, some of the most popular ones worth investing in include Bitcoin, PnacakeSwap, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polkadot, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Baby Doge as well as EverGrow Coin to name just a few of course.

Seeing how far the industry has managed to come since its initial days and the fan base it has created, one thing that comes to mind is how did this happen so rapidly? If so, let me tell you that, some of the major contributing factors for this extraordinary success of the industry include its negligible response time, portability, real-time updates, the convenience it offers, ease of use as well as its highly intuitive nature of the course.

Being volatile, it is important for you to be aware of the fact that, it is not always possible to predict the price changes and act accordingly as the price fluctuations in the crypto marketplace are almost immediate, thus leaving no time to plan. Therefore, whenever dealing in online currencies, keep in mind that, if the industry is providing you with an opportunity to earn huge profits and make quick money, if not done right, you could also end up having significantly huge losses as well.

Not just that, as per the chatter amongst some of the leading experts on the field, it has come to our notice that, crypto is rapidly progressing towards completely revolutionizing the global payment system and from where I stand, it looks like it has already started to do so as many merchants and businesses have started accepting crypto as an official mode of payment from their customers.

Now that you have a brief backstory about the crypto world, you will be able to have a much better understanding of what we have with us today, Quantstamp. To know more, I suggest you read further!

Everything to know about Quantstamp (QSP)

Quantstamp or as commonly referred to as QSP is nothing but simply a leader in blockchain security, providing blockchain solutions as well as expert security audits. In other words, think of Quantstamp as a security auditing protocol for smart contracts.

Basically, as an apps platform, Ethereum has actually proven its security time and again but, as a matter of fact, apps and smart contracts on top of Ethereum may still have a lot of bugs in which malicious players can easily cause significant disturbance on the network. The two major examples of which include the 55-million-dollar DAO hack as well as the 30 million dollars Parity wallet bug.

Also, all of these issues not only affect the people who have had their funds stolen but diminish the credibility of the entire ecosystem. On the other hand, Quantstamp is making smart contracts much more secure through automated software testing and an entire system of bug bounties.

However, the team is trying hard to build the protocol to be available on platforms of decentralized applications in the long run. Quantstamp being one such industry where security is a primary concern and the bugs have caused the theft of millions of dollars, should help to legitimize blockchain projects as well as ensure the large-scale smart contracts hacks are behind us for good.

In addition to this, several top crypto and enterprise companies are known to choose Quantstamp in order to secure their blockchain applications including MakerDAO, Ethereum 2.0, eToro, Binance, Chainlink as well as World Economic Forum for that matter.

Before moving any further, it is worth noting that, QSP is the native utility token of the Quantstamp platform, which as a matter of fact can be used for a variety of purposes on the platform itself. Furthermore, QSP is an ERC-20 token that is known to be made use of for verifying smart contacts on the decentralized QSP security protocol.

Apart from this, users can easily purchase automated scans of smart contracts with QSP, while validators can easily earn QSP for helping it provide decentralized security scans on the network at protocol.quantstamp.com. In simpler terms, QSP can be used for smart contract audits, can be earned by running verification nodes, and can be used for proposing and voting on several network upgrades as well.

Although the said team is now focusing on Ethereum, they are also building the Quantstamp protocol in a way that is platform-agnostic, which means that it can eventually be used on other smart contracts as well including NEO and Lisk. Also, it is worth mentioning that, the Quantstamp protocol has a two-pronged approach to security auditing including an automated bounty payout system as well as an automated software verification system.

Lastly, in November 2017, Quantstamp is said to have had a rather successful ICO in which the entire team was able to raise a little over 30 million dollars, out of which, distributed 650 million QSP or about 65 percent of the one billion total supply to ICO participants at a price of nearly 0.072 US dollars per token. After this ICO, the QSP price managed to stabilize at around 0.10 US dollars by the end of November.

Investing in Quantstamp (QSP)

As of today, the price of Quantstamp is about 0.096503 US dollars with a twenty-four-hour trading volume of 59,705,761 dollars. Not just that, in just the past twenty-four hours, the value of Quantstamp has gone up by 34.47 percent, and with the current market cap of 68,884,369 US dollars, QSP is currently placed at #466 position as per the CoinMarketCap rankings.

Also, it is worth mentioning that, the current circulating supply of Quantstamp is 713,801,947 QSP coins, but unfortunately the maximum lifetime supply of the token is not yet available. In just the past week alone, the price of the platform has risen by 148.38 percent.

Reading so far, you must have gotten a fair understanding of the platform and by now, you should be able to figure out on your own whether or not investing in Quantstamp is the right thing for you to do. Seeing what it has to offer when combined with its performance in the recent past as well as its plans for the near future, I certainly believe that Quantstamp can prove to be a profitable investment shortly, which is likely to provide you with higher returns and it is a possibility that your current investment may increase in value. But again, nothing can be said for sure!

If still not convinced, see it this way that, if say you buy Quantstamp worth a hundred dollars today, you will receive nearly 1029.434 QSP. According to the analysis done by experts on the field, after five years of your investment, the return is expected to be about +56.54 percent and thus, your current hundred-dollar investment will be nearly 156.54 US dollars in 2027.

As mentioned at the very beginning, crypto is a highly volatile marketplace and is extremely uncertain. Thus, you need to understand the fact that just like any other currency in the crypto marketplace, Quantstamp does have its own risks as well and you should invest only if you are willing to take those risks and bear any losses if at all necessary.

If you are wondering, where can you buy Quantstamp? Let me help you with that. Currently, Quantstamp is available on all major crypto exchanges but, some of the popular exchanges that have QSP listed on them include Coinbase Exchange, Binance, Huobi Global, Gate.io as well as Uniswap to name a few.

In conclusion, what are your thoughts on Quantstamp?

