Meeting To be Held with Government and Stakeholders on Fake Reviews on E-commerce Websites

A virtual meeting is set to take place on the 27th of May, between the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), and major share holders of e-commerce to talk about the fake and fraudulent ratings and reviews given on websites which are detrimental to businesses and also provide misinformation to the people.

The main reason for the meeting is to create a concrete plan for the future. The effects of fake ratings and reviews on the people and on businesses will be discussed and inculcated to all parties who will be part of the meeting.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs is a government agency that ensures that businesses stay in line and do not violate the rights of consumers such as charging over the MRP, making sure essential products are available, and other responsibilities including making sure consumers are able to exercise their right to seek redressal and move the consumer court. The agency was set up 25 years ago back in 1997.

The Advertising Standards Council of India is a voluntary self-regulatory agency that is part of the advertising field in the country. The agency was set up 37 years ago back in 1985. The agency ensures that honesty and transparency while advertising products and services and spreads the importance of advertising to the masses.

Rohit Kumar Singh the secretary of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has contacted the big share holders of the largest e-commerce companies operating in the country like Tata Sons, Amazon, Walmart owned Flipkart, Reliance Industries and many others. Many of the share holders and spokes people are set to attend this meeting. Other consumer groups, people working in law, members of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry, members of the Confederation of Indian Industry, along with the heads of many NGOs and some activists are also set to be part of the meeting, making it an important one as the country is looking to secure the safety of businesses and consumers and promote honesty and transparency.

According to official sources, out of the 223 e-commerce websites that were reviewed, at least 144 of them had fallen victim to fake and unfair ratings and reviews. Due to ubiquity of online shopping, the platform has to be easy to access, and the entire process should be smooth, easy and secure. Businesses need to thrive online and the steps decided from the meeting should be enforced if businesses can grow and put out quality products and services.