Meili codenamed OnePlus Nord Phone reportedly going through its testing in India

OnePlus has announced the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India. Currently, the group is preparing to ship one more Nord series item to the country. According to the most recent source, another OnePlus phone codenamed Meili is now being tested and will be released as part of the OnePlus Nord series.

The authority’s name has yet to be revealed. Regardless, it is expected to make its debut as the Nord 3, the Nord 2’s replacement.

Is it OnePlus Nord 3?

The forthcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone has undergone private testing, according to MySmartPrice. The launch might occur in June or July.

As of yet, OnePlus has not released any information on the impending Nord 3 smartphone. The most recent information on the Nord 3 did not provide any vital specifications.

The device’s primary specifications, however, were already published by tipper Digital Chat Station. Let’s get into the specifics.

Expected features for OnePlus Nord 3

The OnePlus Nord 3 is believed to include a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC, with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

It might exclude the microSD card slot. Furthermore, it will most likely run Android 12 with a bespoke OxygenOS 12 overlay on top.

The OnePlus Nord 3 will include a triple back camera for imaging, featuring a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro/depth sensor.

A 16MP selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an alert slider will be among the other features. Furthermore, a 4,500 mAh battery will power the future OnePlus Nord smartphone, which is expected to support 150W fast charging.

Will there be a OnePlus Nord Watch coming?

OnePlus has revealed the Nord series’ first-ever TWS earphones. The OnePlus Nord Watch, the company’s first wristwatch, will be unveiled as well. According to prior information, the Nord Watch would be released alongside the OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone in the second half of 2022.

At this time, the marketing name and features of the future OnePlus watch are unclear. Like previous smartwatches, we anticipate it to have an AMOLED display, heart rate sensor, SpO2 meter, and sleep tracking.

The forthcoming OnePlus Nord watch, on the other hand, is expected to cost between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 8,000 in India.

Also Read: