Google Pixel Watch to be priced more than Fitbit Wearables

The unannounced Google Pixel Watch has been the subject of various leaks and rumors in recent months. This suggests that the smartwatch may see the light of day shortly.

Images of this wearable have surfaced on the internet in recent weeks. Another leak has now surfaced online, exposing information on the Pixel Watch’s cost and availability.

Google Pixel Watch Leaked Details

The forthcoming wearable is expected to be released this year, with the most recent leak hinting at the gadget on a wearer’s wrist.

The new information also includes cost, availability, and a few other previously undisclosed characteristics of the wearable. Yogesh Brar, a well-known Twitter tipper, shared this data.

Got some info on Pixel Watch from a relatively new source 1) Google Samsung partnership here as well.

2) Same sensors as Galaxy Watch (ECG & more)

3) new WearOS 3.1 build

4) 2 sizes, atleast 4 color watch bands.

5) Limited release, priced between $300-400 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) April 27, 2022

The informant further stated that the wearable might cost between $300 (about Rs. 23,000) and $400. (approx. Rs. 30,600). When compared to Fitbit wearables, this places the gadget on the higher end of the price spectrum.

At this rumored pricing, the Google Pixel Watch might compete with the Apple Watch Series 7 or the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Brar has also stated that the Pixel Watch will not be available in all areas, but will only be available in a few. This is nothing new, as the business has used the same tactic with its Pixel devices in the past.

According to previous sources, the Google Pixel Watch may be powered by a Samsung Exynos processor, indicating a growing relationship between Samsung and Google.

It has already been reported that the Pixel Watch will run WatchOS 3.1 and will have a sensor lineup identical to the Galaxy Watch. For the time being, there is no news on when the Google Pixel Watch will be available.

With all of the rumors swirling around the internet, it’s unclear when the wearable will see the light of day. We can expect additional reports to tease the web with information regarding Google’s impending wearable. Until then, we must take these reports with a grain of salt.

What else do we know so far

More Google Pixel Watch photos have appeared on the internet. Tagtech414 of Reddit uploaded photographs of the supposed Pixel Watch linked to its band.

The user has uploaded photos of himself wearing the item. This is the first time the smartwatch has been spotted on a person’s wrist. Continue reading to learn more about the leaked Google Pixel Watch pictures.

According to The Verge, which cited photos from s/tagtech414 through 9to5Google, the gadget might come with a soft silicone band, similar to the Sport band that comes with Apple Watch.

The band, as well as the watch, are 20mm broad, according to the Reddit poster. Surprisingly, the user adds that the leaked Google Pixel Watch has a sensor architecture similar to the Fitbit Charge 5.

Does the Pixel Watch look better than the Apple Watch? pic.twitter.com/erbiMpwuaj — Rjey (@RjeyTech) April 27, 2022

