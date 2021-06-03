Melbet APK Download – Melbet App for Android & iOS

Melbet is one of the most popular bookmakers in India, with almost a million customers.

In particular, the bookmaker has been operating in the Indian market since 2012 under the license of Kyurosao No. 5536/JAZ.

This betting operator is not among the leading ones in the country, but in the Asian space it is included in the group of “strong middle-class”.

The official website of the bookmaker is registered in the .com domain zone (melbet.com), has 40 language versions, including Hindi. It is the Indian audience that is a priority for the bookmaker.

Melbet itself offers its customers not only a fairly wide sports line for sports betting, but also a good section with a variety of games. At the same time, all the variety of entertainment is available to Indians not only on the official website, but also in the Melbet app for Android and iOS.

How to download and install Melbet app for Android device

The process of the Melbet app download is very simple. On devices with the Android operating system, the app is downloaded from our partner site or from the official website of the Bookmaker.

The algorithm for loading the Melbet app looks like this:

Go to the main page of the official web Bookmaker from your mobile device; At the top you will see an advertising banner with the offer of the Melbet download app. Click on it; Find the symbol “Android” and click on it. If you do everything correctly, the process of the Melbet APK download will start; Do not forget to change the basic settings of your smartphone and allow downloading files from third-party sources; After that, go to your file Manager and find your downloaded Apk there; Install the program on your smartphone; Launch the mobile app and start playing.

But be extremely careful and do not use third-party sites, and trust only reliable and trusted sources.

How to download and install Melbet app on the iOS device

The process of downloading a mobile app to an iPhone is similar.

Go to the main page of the official web Bookmaker from your mobile device; At the top you will see an advertising banner with the offer of the Melbet download app. Click on it; Find the “iOS” icon and click on it. If you do everything correctly, the process of downloading the installation file will begin; Do not forget to change the basic settings of your smartphone and allow downloading files from third-party sources; After that, go to your file manager and find your downloaded file there; Install the program on your smartphone; Launch the mobile app and start playing.

System requirements

System requirements for Android

Modification of the application v.68(1483) Weight of the app 26.6 МБ Compliant with Android 5.0 +

System requirements for iOS

OS modification iOS 11.0 Modification of the application v.68(1483) Weight of the app 168.4МБ Compliant with iPhone, iPad, iPod touch

Mobile version of the site and its differences

The mobile version of the site Melbet is the optimal combination of the functionality of the main site with a user-friendly interface adapted for a mobile phone.

At the top of the mobile site of the bookmaker, there are traditionally sections with promotions and the most interesting offers from the bookmaker. A little lower down is the line, live, and links to the top events of both lines.

The mobile version of Melbet differs from the full-fledged one by faster page loading due to traffic compression. This saves money for those players who use the charged mobile Internet. However, when compared with a mobile app, the browser version is significantly behind.

Advantages of the mobile app

The Melbet app for Android and iOS is a program that allows you to make bets from anywhere in the world. To start using it fully, you need to download the Melbet apk and then install it on your smartphone.

The Melbet app has a clear and user-friendly interface, provides statistics, the ability to register, deposit money and withdraw winnings, as well as view video broadcasts.

On the main screen, the system displays information about current promotions and bonuses of the company. Below is live. To view all the options, click on the “hamburger” menu in the right corner.

Access to broadcasts is in the “Events” section, access to support is in the “Miscellaneous” section.

Also, on the main screen there is a transition to the mobile casino. There you will see a short selection of the most popular slot machines and display the size of the current jackpot.

The main advantages of the mobile app can be safely attributed:

Tracking the results of matches. (In the main menu of the app, there is a “Results” section containing two subsections: “Results” and “Live Results”. The results of completed and current events are displayed here. There is a time filter for selection, as well as a standard search by team name or keywords. The filter allows you to select the desired events and monitor their progress). Match tracker events and video broadcast. Search function for events, tournaments and matches in the line; Filter events based on the start time; One-click bids;

Melbet Sportsbook mobile

A wide sports line with a large number of regularly updated events is available in the app.

In total, it includes more than 40 categories — this is one of the best indicators in the Indian online market. Players can bet on sports events, e-sports, the outcome of TV games, politics, and the weather.

Based on the number of sports, it is easy to conclude that the line includes both top disciplines, such as football, basketball, tennis, hockey and others, as well as exotic curling, lacrosse and Gaelic football for the Indian bettor.

Live bets

The live line in the Melbet app is enabled by default in the left sidebar and in the central part of the home page. You can also switch to the “live mode” via the main menu. The section daily includes more than a hundred events in dozens of sports. Even not in the most eventful days of sports, the bookmaker gives 100-150 events in real time.

The average margin for top sports in live mode is 5.5-6%.

Also, many sports events are accompanied by video broadcasts, which are available to all registered users with a positive account balance.

E-sports betting

The bookmaker follows the trends and has included in the line of the Melbet app popular e-sports today. In the line of the office there are not only CS:GO and Dota 2, but also other games including Overwatch, King of Glory, Hearthstone, Starcraft II, Rainbow Six, Valorant. The depth of the painting depends on the status of the game and the popularity of the discipline and competition. The list of top events usually includes outcomes, round totals, handicaps, overtimes, and the exact score. If the competition is not popular, there are only bets on the victory of one of the teams.

How to place bets via the Melbet App

The app has quite a large selection of bets.

The bookmaker allows players to make single bets, form express bets and systems.

Among all the markets presented, totals, handicaps, bets on time intervals, exact score, and combined bets are best described.

Also, a wide variety of bets are available in the Melbet app:

Outcomes;

Double chance;

Totals;

Handicaps;

Accurate score;

Even/odd;

Time/match;

Combined;

Bets on specific players in team sports;

Bet on statistics.

To place a bet via the app, you need to:

Select an event in the pre-match or live line; Determine the market and the coefficient that should play; Click on the selected coefficient or several coefficients (express bet); Go to the game coupon and specify the bet amount; Click on the bet button at the bottom of the coupon.

Registration via Melbet App

New users have two options for creating an account – by email or by mobile phone number.

If you want to register a profile by phone, follow these step-by-step instructions:

Enter your mobile phone number. Enter the confirmation code that will be sent to you in the SMS. Select the currency. Specify the date of birth. You must be over 18 years old. Check the box to accept the terms and conditions. Click on “Register”.

If you prefer to create an account via an email address, then read this guide:

Select your country and region, and your city of residence. Enter your email address. Enter your first and last name, and date of birth. Select the currency. Create and confirm a password (it must contain Latin letters and numbers). Enter your mobile phone number (optional). Enter the promo code (if available). Pass the reCAPTCHA. Click on the link that came in the email to the specified email address.

If you want, you can link your phone number to your account.

After logging in and registering, you can immediately go to your personal account and pass the identity verification, so that you will not have any problems with withdrawing funds in the future. To confirm the profile, users need to send a photo of one of their personal documents.

Welcome bonus

As a welcome package, the Bookmaker offers its customers +100% to the amount of the first deposit, but no more than 22.000 INR or 300 USD (You can get a bonus in the currency that the user specified during registration).

You can’t cash out the bonus, but you can win it back on sports betting or at the Melbet casino.

Depositing and withdrawal via Melbet app

You can top up your balance and cash out your winnings at the Melbet bookmaker by all available methods, including bank cards and electronic payments.

The Bookmaker does not charge a commission for transactions.

The minimum deposit is 10 INR. The maximum amount of the minimum contribution is unlimited.

The minimum withdrawal amount is 100 INR and the maximum is also unlimited.

Deposit

Name of the payment system The amount Time Commission fee Visa from 10 INR instantly 0% Mater card Skrill Neteller eco-Payz WebMoney Perfect Money UPI PaySafeCard ZCash USD Coin Paxos Standard Token TRON Monero

Withdrawal