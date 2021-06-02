Memes every Gamer can relate to.

Not everyone might understand how crucial gaming is. That is an emotion solely inhabited by those individuals who have been on the edge(of both their wits and chairs) while staring into a screen with the utmost concentration and focus. All gamers will agree without question that gaming is an art that requires all of the heart, and sometimes more than that. The rush, the adrenaline, and obviously the dopamine high one gets from the victory.

And we must give ourselves some credit, for it is not easy to engage in the most crucial battles half of which drive us to our wit’s end (and fortunately, or unfortunately to the end of our internet capacity. Yeah, life is complicated that way.)

If you are a gamer in need of some fresh air after an exhausting yet exhilarating gaming session that might have made you lose track of time and sense, then here is something for you. There is nothing more relaxing than a set of relatable memes to have a good laugh at. And heaven knows, how important that laugh is, for we have absolutely no idea who might have their last laugh in the next gaming session.

Here is a compilation of some relatable memes for all the gamers out there.

Distress and frustration come in all shapes and sizes. But nothing can trump this.

Well, it’s complicated is all that can be said about this. A gamer when gaming and not gaming are two completely different people is the easiest explanation possible.

Never underestimate the perseverance level of gamers.

You cannot blame them. Sometimes the sun rises way too fast!

Never judge a gamer’s personality by the games they play. You might be in for a surprise.

Priorities are important when it comes to gaming and you cannot really help it at all. (Thanos did love Gamora a lot though, that implies a lot her, in the defense of gaming aficionados)

What do they say? That true love doesn’t really need a language. It rings true here.