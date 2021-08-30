Memes flock in as the excitement over iPhone 13 surges.

If Apple is determined to go by their customary schedule, soon enough we will be introduced to a new iPhone. Although there isn’t any concrete base to support the release of a new iPhone, the rumors and speculations are in full swing. After all, there is no better way to while away time than making use of our guesswork department. Although the majority of the rumors revolving around the iPhone 13 have been quite uninteresting, there has been one that has successfully managed to pique the interest of people. Ming-Chi Kuo, the well-known Apple analyst has come forward with a rather interesting claim stating that the new iPhone 13 might have the inbuilt ability to make satellite calls! If this is true, then the newest addition to the rather long line is about to make its appearance with some brilliance and grandeur.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo iPhone 13 Series will use LEO Satellite Communication to enable Voice Calls and Messages without using Cellular Coverage#Apple #iPhone13 #iPhone13Pro pic.twitter.com/GQOL1jJhhd — Prathamesh Sonar (@prathamesh_tech) August 30, 2021

Either, Ming-Chi Kuo was really bored or he is actually right. Let us leave it to time to solve the puzzle.

The iPhone 13 could have satellite connectivity https://t.co/mV7q8T5vKX pic.twitter.com/zZ9IgbBc6G — The Verge (@verge) August 29, 2021

Responses on Twitter

Ever since the satellite rumor surfaced, Twitterati has no time to spare as the speculation and discussions are gaining momentum. After all, there is no better place for such rumors to take root than Twitter. And quite unsurprisingly, the excitement and speculation have transfigured into hilarious memes. Soon enough, iPhone 13 entered the trending list on Twitter with a crowd of memes and responses. While some people are quite skeptical about this rather brilliant feature, others are rather optimistic. Only time will tell, whether optimism or realism will be rewarded in the long run. (I might bet for the realists). For now, we have a truckload of memes to divert our attention. Let us take a look at the long chain of rather hilarious memes and responses that sprang up as soon as the rumor surfaced.

Let us start with a dose of realism.

Sure… And a GTX 3090 inside, also at an affordable price of 10$! (Boy if this this turns out to be true… Nah it won't happen) — MISAKIBeats (@MisakiBeats) August 29, 2021

Well, at least they are adhering to the idea of uniformity.

iPhone 12 users upgrading to iPhone 13.

It’s the same fucking!! thing !! pic.twitter.com/ZhwKWlNxzh — naija bwoy (@lovenobitchh) August 30, 2021

Then, you might not want it at all.

I don’t want the iPhone 13 unless it can do this pic.twitter.com/VjfbjKxBzg — bae (@frcabrales) August 30, 2021

Yes, everybody is equally realistic about the uniformity factor.

Mfs getting ready to buy the iPhone 13, like it's not the same phone as last year pic.twitter.com/YD6CxZ13cU — Fariq (@zoonvansteve) August 30, 2021

Talk about legends.

Me holding my iPhone 6 and seeing “iPhone 13” trending pic.twitter.com/pkLUNuxoqp — B. Chordial (@BChordial) August 30, 2021

That meme was tailor-made for this situation.

the iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12 pic.twitter.com/VLjoBum1R2 — IAN (@theianmichael) August 30, 2021

That does make a lot of sense.

Apple store employees when customers ask them the difference between iPhone 13 and iPhone 12. pic.twitter.com/pVi82Ier1b — SVM (@ShivamChatak) August 30, 2021

Hold them close.

Me to my iPhone 7 when Apple launches iPhone 13 pic.twitter.com/jeNh8V03xx — SVM (@ShivamChatak) August 30, 2021

A very wise decision with a lot of foresight.

iPhone 13 is out and i'm still on iPhone 7. heck gonna wait till iPhone 26. by then we gonna be able to teleport ourselves through orbit satellites 👀 pic.twitter.com/Bq7dgbx4Kl — . (@Lettie4u) August 30, 2021

The difference between the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13 pic.twitter.com/iU42sbaAFO — Daniel ✌🏿 (@Danfunnyman_) August 30, 2021

Always stutter when there is nothing to utter.

Parents from the suburbs when they ask the Apple store worker what does the iPhone 13 have that the others don’t and they start to stutter pic.twitter.com/thdZ9lzNCp — jw (@iam_johnw2) August 30, 2021

Perhaps, Apple is going by the line “Consistency is the key to success.”

oooweee iPhone 13 bout to drop? pic.twitter.com/FhSi9yHlj8 — father (@father) August 30, 2021

Talk about holding on to the past.

Nothing to see here. Just some absolutely normal scenes from daily life.